Technology News
loading

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC Announced to Debut With a Poco Phone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC is an iterative upgrade over the Snapdragon 730G.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 August 2020 19:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC Announced to Debut With a Poco Phone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G has higher clock speed compared to Snapdragon 730G

Highlights
  • Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 732G SoC
  • It comes with an upgraded CPU and GPU
  • Snapdragon732G SoC will debut with a Poco smartphone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC has been announced by the company as the latest mid-range smartphone processor. It comes as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 730G and offers better performance with the help of smarter, faster artificial intelligence (AI) as well as improved CPU and GPU. The company, through a press release, has also announced that the Snapdragon 732G SoC will first show up in a Poco smartphone, the name for which has not been disclosed. The new SoC also brings features such as Snapdragon Elite Gaming and the 4th-generation Qualcomm AI Engine.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC features the same Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU present in the Snapdragon 730G but with a slightly higher clock speed. The Kryo 470 CPU present in the Snapdragon 730G is clocked at up to 2.2GHz while the newer Snapdragon 732G has the Kryo 470 CPU clocked at up to 2.3GHz. Qualcomm says that the bolstered Adreno 618 GPU in the Snapdragon 732G offers improved graphics rendering when compared to the previous generation.

It also brings Snapdragon Elite Gaming and 4th-generation Qualcomm AI Engine that offers “intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations.” This helps with battery performance as well. For connectivity, the Snapdragon 732G SoC has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem.

According to the company, the new processor will make its debut with a Poco smartphone. However, no specific phone name has been announced. Poco product head Sam Jiang said, “We are extremely excited about the upcoming Poco smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform.” It will be a mid-range phone that will redefine “the relationship between a phone's price and its capabilities.” It is unclear when this Poco smartphone will be released.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G specifications, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix September 2020 Releases: Aquaman, Enola Holmes, Bad Boy Billionaires: India, and More
Redmi Wired Earphones Teased to Launch in India on September 2

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC Announced to Debut With a Poco Phone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  3. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  4. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  5. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  7. Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India
  8. PUBG Mobile to Get Revamped Erangel Map on September 8, Developers Confirm
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC Announced to Debut With a Poco Phone
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Gets a Special Thom Browne Edition, Full Specifications Tipped
  3. Airtel Expands ‘Free Data Coupon’ Offer to Rs. 289, Rs. 448, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Sony Xperia 5 II Leaked Renders Show Black, Grey Colour Options, Phone Spotted on Geekbench as Well
  5. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 46 Plan Voucher With 100 Night Minutes, 28 Days Validity
  6. LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector With Up to 300 Inches Image, 2,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness Launched
  7. Redmi Wired Earphones Teased to Launch in India on September 2
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 1,499 Annual Plan With 24GB Total Data, Rs. 429 Plan Reintroduced
  9. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for September 1, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  10. Tecno’s Camon 16 Series to Be Launched on September 3: Specifications, Key Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com