Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC Announced to Debut With a Poco Phone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC has been announced by the company as the latest mid-range smartphone processor. It comes as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 730G and offers better performance with the help of smarter, faster artificial intelligence (AI) as well as improved CPU and GPU. The company, through a press release, has also announced that the Snapdragon 732G SoC will first show up in a Poco smartphone, the name for which has not been disclosed. The new SoC also brings features such as Snapdragon Elite Gaming and the 4th-generation Qualcomm AI Engine.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC features the same Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU present in the Snapdragon 730G but with a slightly higher clock speed. The Kryo 470 CPU present in the Snapdragon 730G is clocked at up to 2.2GHz while the newer Snapdragon 732G has the Kryo 470 CPU clocked at up to 2.3GHz. Qualcomm says that the bolstered Adreno 618 GPU in the Snapdragon 732G offers improved graphics rendering when compared to the previous generation.

It also brings Snapdragon Elite Gaming and 4th-generation Qualcomm AI Engine that offers “intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations.” This helps with battery performance as well. For connectivity, the Snapdragon 732G SoC has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE modem.

According to the company, the new processor will make its debut with a Poco smartphone. However, no specific phone name has been announced. Poco product head Sam Jiang said, “We are extremely excited about the upcoming Poco smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform.” It will be a mid-range phone that will redefine “the relationship between a phone's price and its capabilities.” It is unclear when this Poco smartphone will be released.

