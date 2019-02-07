Qualcomm has launched a new Snapdragon 7-series mobile chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 712. The new high-end SoC succeeds the Snapdragon 710 and brings some advanced features to the table such as support for Quick Charge 4+ charging standard and the Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology. The Snapdragon 712 is based on the 10nm FinFET process and comes equipped with eight Kryo 360 cores paired with Adreno 616 GPU. Qualcomm says that the 64-bit Snapdragon 712 brings a 10 percent boost in performance over its predecessor, however, the chipmaker has not revealed when smartphones powered by the new SoC will hit the market. Just like its predecessor, the Snapdragon 712 is destined for mid-range, premium smartphone offerings.

Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 712 has been designed to deliver a console-level gaming experience and a more immersive multimedia consumption experience, thanks to improved colour rendering and audio output. As for the SoC itself, it employs the same octa-core architecture based on the Kryo 360 cores as the Snapdragon 710, however, the Snapdragon 712 is clocked at a slightly higher 2.3GHz than its predecessor's peak frequency of 2.2GHz. Another improvement comes in the form of fast charging standard, as the Snapdragon 712 supports Quick Charge 4+ that is claimed to juice up the battery from 0 to 50 percent in as little as 15 minutes while the Snapdragon 710 had support for Quick Charge 4 standard.

The new Qualcomm SoC utilises the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem which facilitates fast download speed of up to 800Mbps over Cat. 15 LTE standard and uplink speed of up to 150Mbps over Cat. 13 LTE connectivity. The Snapdragon 712 SoC comes with the Spectra 250 ISP that has support for up to 20-megapixel dual cameras or a single 32-megapixel single camera, while facilitating 4K video capture at 30fps and full-HD video recording at 120fps. When it comes to media playback, the latest Qualcomm offering has support for 4K Ultra HD video playback on an HDR 10-supported display with a maximum resolution of QHD+ (1440x3360 pixels). Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology handles the audio department and is further backed by Qualcomm aptX for more refined music playback over wireless headphones.

The Snapdragon 712 also benefits from the Qualcomm AI engine which is claimed to automatically adjust UI preferences based on usage pattern to help in scenarios like clicking images or shooting videos. It also employs what Qualcomm calls heterogeneous computing for more handling resource allocation, system optimisation and thermal management during intensive usage. There is support for Bluetooth 5.0 and tri-band Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity, while the Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP handles on-device automation processes for more efficient power management as well as usage optimisation.