Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series processors range will be expanded to support 5G in early 2021, the company has revealed through a press release. Qualcomm aims to make 5G accessible globally to “more than 3.5 billion smartphone users.” The Snapdragon 4 series is designed for budget friendly and entry-level smartphones and bringing 5G to the SoCs would surely make the next-generation network technology more affordable and accessible. Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi will be working with Qualcomm to incorporate Snapdragon 4-series SoCs with 5G support.

Currently, 5G is supported by some of the Snapdragon 800, 700, and 600 series processors, namely, Snapdragon 865 Plus, Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 768G, Snapdragon 765, Snapdragon 765G, and the Snapdragon 690. Qualcomm wants to bring the technology to its more affordable and budget-friendly Snapdragon 4-series processors. As of now, the exact Snapdragon 4-series SKUs that will support 5G have not been announced but Qualcomm plans on bringing “an assortment of predominately high- and mid-tier features to a broader audience.”

“Qualcomm continues to pave the way for 5G commercialization at scale, and the expansion of 5G into our Snapdragon 4-series is expected to address regions that currently have approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users combined,” said Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon in a statement.

Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi also announced that they will continue their partnership with Qualcomm to make 5G more accessible.

Qualcomm says it will share more information about the Snapdragon 4-series 5G mobile platforms at a later date and that phones powered by these SoCs will debut in the first quarter of 2021.

Currently, the Snapdragon 4 series includes the Snapdragon 429, Snapdragon 435, Snapdragon 439, Snapdragon 450, and the Snapdragon 460. The Snapdragon 429 is found in entry level phones like the Nokia 3.2, while the Snapdragon 460 is found in phones such as the Oppo A53, Vivo Y20, and the rumoured upcoming OnePlus phone with codename ‘clover'.

