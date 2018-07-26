NDTV Gadgets360.com

Qualcomm Reports Rise in Revenue on Samsung, Xiaomi Demand

, 26 July 2018
Highlights

  • Qualcomm reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue
  • It was helped by demand for its chipset from smartphone customers
  • Revenue rose to $5.60 billion in the quarter ended June 24

Qualcomm reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by demand for its latest Snapdragon chipset from smartphone customers including Samsung Electronics Co and Xiaomi Corp.

Revenue rose to $5.60 billion (roughly Rs. 38,400 crores) in the quarter ended June 24 from $5.37 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.22 billion (roughly Rs. 8,300 crores) or 82 cents (Rs. 56) per share, from $866 million, or 58 cents per share a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

