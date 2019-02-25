Technology News

Qualcomm Quick Charge for Wireless Power Announced Alongside Qi Interoperability

, 25 February 2019
Qualcomm Quick Charge for Wireless Power Announced Alongside Qi Interoperability

Qualcomm extends Quick Charge support to wireless charging pads

Highlights

  • QC for charging pads will ensure safe and consistent fast charging
  • Xiaomi is to bring Quick Charge compliant fast charger soon
  • Qualcomm made this announcement at its MWC event

Up until now, Qualcomm's Quick Charge fast charging technology was restricted to wired technology, but now the company has announced a new wireless power standard. This announcement was made at MWC 2019, and Qualcomm says the Quick Charge technology for wireless power will help in speeding up the charging process on charging pads, provided it meets specified standards. With the help of Quick Charge support, Qualcomm says that charging pads will be able to deliver speedy electricity, in a 'consistent and safety conscious' manner. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the upcoming Mi Wireless Charging Pad will come with Quick Charge support.

Qualcomm claims that wireless charging products have been introduced in the past that claim Quick Charge support, even though they have not passed through the required Quick Charge compliance process. The company has expanded its Quick Charge compliance programme to include wireless charging pads in response to these issues. The compliance programme has also been extended to ensure interoperability, and that charging pad manufacturers meet with both Quick Charge and Qi wireless charging standards.

"Wireless charging pads powered by Quick Charge will work with the same Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4 and 4+ adapters that millions of users already have at home, work, and elsewhere," the company explains in its blog. Qualcomm says that Xiaomi will be the first to deploy a Quick Charge compliant wireless power pad soon.

"We are excited to introduce Quick Charge protocol for wireless power in Mi Wireless Charging Pad, complementing our existing line-up of Quick Charge technology-certified wall and battery chargers, and providing our loyal customers the lowest charge times and maximum power efficiency possible across their charging options," Yanteng Wang, lead of wireless charging, Xiaomi, said.

With wireless charging slowly becoming the norm, Qualcomm's Quick Charge support for Qi-based products has come at the right time.

China's Technology Challenge Is Bigger Than Just Huawei: UK Spy Chief
