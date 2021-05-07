Technology News
Qualcomm MSM Vulnerability That Could Give Access to SMS, Conversations, More Revealed; Fixes Reportedly Shared With OEMs

Qualcomm said in a statement that fixes were shared with OEMs in December 2020.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 May 2021 13:53 IST
Photo Credit: Check Point Research

Qualcomm MSM supports advanced features like 5G, 4G LTE, and more

Highlights
  • Qualcomm has reportedly issues fixes for the vulnerability
  • It is unclear which phones have been fixed
  • Qualcomm MSM vulnerability could have allowed access to SMS, calls, etc

Qualcomm's Mobile Station Modems (MSM) had a vulnerability that could have allowed attackers to access a user's SMS, audio of phone conversations, and more. The vulnerability was discovered by research firm Check Point Research and it found over 400 vulnerabilities on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Signal Processor (DSP) chip in August last year. With a vast number of Android phones using Qualcomm SoCs, this would have put a mind boggling number of users' data at risk. Qualcomm has reportedly released a patch, and Check Point Research also worked with relevant government officials as well as mobile vendors to make smartphones safer.

MSM, Check Point Research explains in a blog post, is a series of chips embedded in mobile devices and supports advanced features like 5G, 4G LTE, as well as high definition recording. It has been present in high-end phones since early 1990s. Android phones have a proprietary protocol called Qualcomm MSM Interface (QMI) that allows software components in the MSM to communicate with the cameras, fingerprint scanners, and other subsystems. Check Point Research found a vulnerability that could allow attackers to control the modem and inject malicious code into the modem from Android devices.

This would give attackers access to the user's call history and SMS records, as well as the ability to listen in on the user's conversations. It can also be used to unlock the SIM and bypass the limitations set by service providers. Check Point Research says that according to Counterpoint, QMI is present on around 30 percent of all mobile phones in the world. The vulnerability has been detailed in Check Point's blog.

The vulnerability was discolored to Qualcomm by Check Point Research and was classified as a high-rated vulnerability — CVE-2020-11292. Relevant mobile vendors were informed as well. According to a report by Arstechnica, a Check Point spokesman said that Qualcomm has released a patch for the vulnerability. However, it is unclear whether vulnerable Android devices have been fixed. Qualcomm reportedly said in a statement that fixes were made available to OEMs in December 2020 and consumers are recommended to update their devices as patches become available.

Check Point also recommends users update their devices to the latest version of the OS, refrain from installing apps from third party stores, and enable ‘remote wipe' capability on all mobile devices.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Mobile Station Modems, Check Point Research, Qualcomm MSM Interface, Qualcomm vulnerability
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
