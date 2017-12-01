Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Qualcomm Files New Patent Infringement Complaints Against Apple

 
01 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Qualcomm Files New Patent Infringement Complaints Against Apple

Highlights

  • Qualcomm filed three new patent infringement complaints against Apple
  • They mentioned 16 more Qualcomm patents being used by Apple
  • Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents

Qualcomm said on Thursday it filed three new patent infringement complaints against Apple, saying there were 16 more of its patents that Apple was using in its iPhones.

The new complaints represent the latest development in a long-standing dispute and follows Apple's countersuit on Wednesday against Qualcomm, which alleged that Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile phone chips infringed on Apple patents.

Apple declined to comment on the new cases, referring to its earlier claims in its Wednesday filing that the company has developed its own technology and patents to power its iPhones.

Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life.

That case accompanied a complaint with the US International Trade Commission seeking to ban the import of Apple iPhones that use competing Intel Corp chips because of the alleged patent violations.

The three cases filed Thursday were all filed in US District Court for the Southern District of California in San Diego. One of the cases is a companion civil lawsuit to a new complaint also filed Thursday with the ITC that seeks the same remedy of banning iPhones with Intel chips. The other two cases are civil patent infringement lawsuits.

The dispute between Apple and Qualcomm over patents is part of a wide-ranging legal war between the two companies.

In January, Apple sued Qualcomm for nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebates that Qualcomm allegedly withheld from Apple.

In a related suit, Qualcomm sued the contract manufacturers that make Apple's phones, but Apple joined in to defend them.

Qualcomm in November sued Apple over an alleged breach of a software agreement between the two companies. Apple emailed Qualcomm to request "highly confidential" information about how its chips work on an unidentified wireless carrier's network, Qualcomm alleged, but Apple had copied an Intel engineer in the email for information.

Separately, Qualcomm is facing a lawsuit from the US Federal Trade Commission over many of the same pricing practices Apple names in its complaints.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Sues Qualcomm, Mobiles, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Sues Apple, Tablets, Telecom
Xiaomi Redmi 5A in India, Vodafone Micromax Cashback, Bharat 5 Launch Date, and More: Your 360 Daily
Amazon Says Alexa, Its Voice Assistant, Is Now Ready for the Office
Qualcomm Files New Patent Infringement Complaints Against Apple
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Seasons best deals
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Offers Rs. 1,000 Cashback for Xiaomi Redmi 5A Users
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 5A With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. iPhone 7, iPhone SE, and More Available With Discounts on Amazon India
  4. Google Launches Datally, an Android App to Help Save Mobile Data
  5. Vodafone Offers Rs. 2,200 Cashback on Select Micromax 4G Smartphones
  6. Panasonic Eluga C with Bezel-Less Display, Dual Cameras Launched
  7. Nokia 2 Price in India Is Rs. 6,999, Goes on Sale on Friday
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Set to Launch on December 7
  9. Redmi 5A in India, Micromax Bharat 5 Launch Date, and More: 360 Daily
  10. Qualcomm Files New Patent Infringement Complaints Against Apple
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.