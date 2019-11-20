Technology News
loading

Qualcomm Expects 5G Phone Sales to Double in 2021

Qualcomm said 5G adoption will be faster than 4G due to the timing of commercialisation of the technology.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 11:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Expects 5G Phone Sales to Double in 2021

Qualcomm expects global smartphone makers to ship 450 million 5G handsets in 2021 and another 750 million in 2022, the world's largest supplier of mobile phone chips said on Tuesday.

Qualcomm said 5G adoption will be faster than 4G due to the timing of commercialisation of the technology in China and availability of chipsets across different price tiers.

Going by Qualcomm's previous forecast of a range between 175 million and 225 million 5G devices for next year, the 2021 forecast suggests 125 percent growth from the midpoint of the 2020 outlook.

Analysts attach importance to occasional smartphone estimate figures from Qualcomm, given its close relationship with phone makers.

Verizon Communications, in a presentation to analysts after markets close, said it expects revenue from 5G growth opportunities to increase next year and anticipates launching 5G in more than 30 cities by the end of this year.

Next-generation 5G smartphones are expected to make tasks like watching videos or playing games on mobile networks as good as or better than on a Wi-Fi connection.

Qualcomm and its rivals stand to benefit from faster 5G adoption because the phones will require more chips to gain the speed boost.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, 5G
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India Launch Event to Begin Soon: Live Updates
Qualcomm Expects 5G Phone Sales to Double in 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. What Is FASTag? How to Get It and Recharge: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  4. Realme 5s to Launch Tomorrow in India: Everything We Know So Far
  5. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  6. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  7. Xiaomi’s Quick Apps Update Being Blocked by Google Play Protect
  8. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  9. Realme 5s Specifications Tipped on Geekbench Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  10. Motorola Razr Revived as a Foldable Phone With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Receives About 500,000 Revenge Porn Complaints Monthly
  2. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Start Receiving Their Final Software Update, Brings October Security Patch
  3. Qualcomm Expects 5G Phone Sales to Double in 2021
  4. Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India Launch Event to Begin Soon: Live Updates
  5. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 5G Support Launched
  6. Star Trek 4: Noah Hawley Said to Be in Talks to Write and Direct Next Movie
  7. Disney+ Accounts Hacked and Sold in Their Thousands, Locking Out Owners
  8. Vivo S1 Pro Global Variant With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Stadia Game Streaming Service Sees a Muted Launch
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.02 Update With October Patch, AirPods Volume Fix, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.