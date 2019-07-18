Technology News
loading

EU Fines Chipmaker Qualcomm $271 Million for 'Predatory' Pricing

EU had earlier fined the chipmaker $1.13 billion in January 2018.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
EU Fines Chipmaker Qualcomm $271 Million for 'Predatory' Pricing

The EU hit US chipmaking giant Qualcomm with an antitrust fine of EUR 242 million ($271 billion) Thursday, in another blow against a tech titan that is fighting competition battles in Asia and the US.

The fine is the second mega penalty levelled against Qualcomm by Brussels, which already fined the chipmaker EUR 997 million in January 2018.

"Our investigation found that Qualcomm abused (its market) dominance between mid-2009 and mid-2011 by engaging in predatory pricing," an EU statement said.

The chips in question in the EU case "are key components so that mobile devices can connect to the Internet,"  EU antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"Qualcomm sold these products at a price below cost to key customers with the intention of eliminating a competitor," she added.

The EU said that Qualcomm sold the chipsets to Chinese giants Huawei and ZTE, strategic Qualcomm customers, "with the intention of eliminating Icera, its main rival at the time".

Icera was acquired in May 2011 by the US technology company Nvidia, which decided in 2015 to liquidate the business concerned by the Commission's investigation.

The blow against Qualcomm comes after a US court ruled in May that the firm "strangled competition" and must renegotiate price deals in a case with major implications for the smartphone market.

The EU competition enforcer has the power to fine companies up to 10 percent of their global sales which stood at $22.73 billion for Qualcomm in 2018. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm
Samsung Starts Producing 12Gb LPDDR5 DRAM With Optimisations for 5G, AI Features
Japan-South Korea Dispute Spurs Worries of 'Never Seen Before' Chip Price Spike
EU Fines Chipmaker Qualcomm $271 Million for 'Predatory' Pricing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Debuts in India, Sales Open August 1
  2. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  3. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  4. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  5. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  6. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  7. Vivo Y7s With 4,500mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  9. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  10. Oppo A9 Arrives in India With Dual Rear Cameras, Full-HD+ Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Start Receiving a Software Update With AR Emoji Enhancements, Call and Message Continuity: Report
  3. FaceApp, the Viral Photo Editing App, Seems to Be Blocking Users From India
  4. Huawei Rolls Out EMUI 9.1 Open Beta for Mate 9 Series, P10 Series, Nova 2s, More Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s Tipped to Feature Dual Cameras, Helio P22 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery
  6. Nintendo Switch Refresh Promises Much Better Battery Life, Available Mid-August
  7. Japan-South Korea Dispute Spurs Worries of 'Never Seen Before' Chip Price Spike
  8. EU Fines Chipmaker Qualcomm $271 Million for 'Predatory' Pricing
  9. Samsung Starts Producing 12Gb LPDDR5 DRAM With Optimisations for 5G, AI Features
  10. Galileo Satellite Navigation System Back After Six-Day Outage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.