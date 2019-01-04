NDTV Gadgets360.com

Qualcomm Enforces Ban to Halt Some Apple iPhone Sales in Germany

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Enforces Ban to Halt Some Apple iPhone Sales in Germany

Qualcomm on Thursday took steps to enforce a court order banning the sale of some iPhone models in Germany, a move that will likely see Apple pull those iPhone models from its German stores.

The US chipmaker posted bonds of EUR 1.34 billion ($1.52 billion) as part of a legal requirement by a German court, which found on December 20 that Apple had infringed Qualcomm patents on power-saving technology used in smartphones.

Apple had earlier said it would pull iPhone 7 and 8 models from its 15 retail stores in Germany when the order came into force. That order took effect when Qualcomm posted the bonds.

Apple declined to comment on Qualcomm's most recent move on Thursday.

The German case is Qualcomm's third major effort to secure a ban on Apple's lucrative iPhones over patent infringement allegations after similar moves in the United States and China, and is part of a global patent spat between the two companies.

According to the court order, Apple has to stop the sale, offer for sale and importation for sale of all infringing iPhones in Germany. Apple had said it was appealing the decision.

The court also ordered Apple to recall the affected iPhones from third-party resellers in Germany, according to a statement by Qualcomm.

In its previous statement on the decision, Apple had said it would continue to offer all of its phones at thousands of retail and carrier locations across Germany, a direct contradiction to Qualcomm's interpretation of the order.

The Munich regional court was not immediately available for comment.

Kai Ruting, a German lawyer not involved in the case, said the court order was directed at Apple entities rather than third parties.

"These third parties are still free to sell the (affected) iPhones, and they sell the majority of iPhones," Ruting said, adding, "the question of a settlement will be driven by the U.S. litigation and not the German case."

Ruting said that Apple had strong arguments for the German court's ruling to be reversed on appeal. If that happens, Qualcomm's bond will be used to compensate Apple, he said.

Apple's announced intention to pull iPhones from stores in Germany contrasts with how it has handled a court decision in China, where there was a much broader ban on iPhone sales after a court ruled the devices violated Qualcomm's patents. Apple has continued to sell phones in China, saying it believed its phones were legal in the country.

Still, Apple also pushed a software update to address concerns over whether it was in compliance with Chinese courts.

Qualcomm has said those software updates were insufficient and that Apple must still withdraw its phones. Apple had filed a request for the Chinese court to reconsider its decision, but no outcome has been announced.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Apple
Apple Sales Should Pick Up When US-China Strike Trade Deal: Trump Adviser
Cyber Researcher Pulls Public Talk on Hacking Apple's Face ID
Qualcomm Enforces Ban to Halt Some Apple iPhone Sales in Germany
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  2. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  3. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  4. Nokia 9 PureView Price Leaked, January Launch Tipped Again
  5. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  6. 5G, 8K TVs, and Everything Else You Can Expect From CES 2019
  7. PUBG Mobile Update to Bring Zombies Mode This Month, Report Claims
  8. Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch Set for January 7, Will Be Amazon-Exclusive
  9. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme HDR Display Option Launched in India
  10. LG Announces 8K 88-Inch OLED TV and NanoCell Range Ahead of CES 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.