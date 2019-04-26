Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Qualcomm Patches Critical Security Flaw That Affects 46 Chipsets, but Millions of Devices Still Vulnerable

Qualcomm Patches Critical Security Flaw That Affects 46 Chipsets, but Millions of Devices Still Vulnerable

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 17:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Patches Critical Security Flaw That Affects 46 Chipsets, but Millions of Devices Still Vulnerable

Qualcomm has issued firmware patches earlier this month, but millions of devices are still vulnerable

Highlights

Qualcomm's chipsets had a security vulnerability which has been patched

46 Qualcomm chipsets were affected due to the security flaw

Android April 2019 security update includes a fix for the flaw

Qualcomm chipsets are used in a wide range of smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The company's chipsets power millions of devices across the world. But even the most powerful chipsets can be prone to flaws. A new vulnerability has been discovered in Qualcomm's chipsets that could allow an attacker to gain root access on the device. The flaw affects 46 Qualcomm chipsets which are currently used in several smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches.

The security bug (CVE-2018-11976) can enable an attacker to gain access to private data and even encryption keys stored in the Qualcomm Secure Execution Environment (QSEE). Qualcomm has patched the flaw earlier this month, tagging it as 'critical'.

The flaw was first discovered in March last year by Keegan Ryan, a security researcher with NCC Group, as reported by ZDNet. Ryan has also published a white paper, explaining the flaw. He claims he was able to grab private security keys using a rooted Nexus 5X smartphone.

Google has added the fix as a part of its April 2019 security patches, but Android manufacturers are known to be lazy about pushing security patches to its consumers. This means a large number of Android devices using these Qualcomm chipsets are still prone to the security vulnerability.

The Qualcomm Security Executive Environment (QSEE) offers a safe environment to process critical data including private encryption keys and passwords. Only the app that stored the data in QSEE can access it, preventing malicious apps from accessing the sensitive data.

QSEE was created to prevent anyone from gaining complete access to a device, but the latest security flaw defeats that purpose entirely. To exploit the vulnerability, an attacker needs root access on a device which isn't quite impossible.

The flaw affects popular Qualcomm chips used on smartphones such as: Snapdragon 200 series, Snapdragon 400 series, Snapdragon 625, Snapdragon 660, Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 710, Snapdragon 820, Snapdragon 835, and Snapdragon 845. Qualcomm has listed all the affected chipsets in its security bulletin.

Ryan said he has notified Qualcomm about the flaw last year. Earlier this month, Qualcomm had patched the vulnerability and it's now up to device manufacturers to quickly deploy Google's Android April 2019 security update.

In case you own a device that uses any of these 46 affected Qualcomm chips, make sure you upgrade to the Android April 2019 security patch as soon as it's made available by your phone's manufacturer.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Android
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Facebook Sues New Zealand Company to Thwart Fake Likes
The Best Movies on Netflix in India
Qualcomm Patches Critical Security Flaw That Affects 46 Chipsets, but Millions of Devices Still Vulnerable
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases New Phone With Latest Snapdragon SoC Launch in India
  2. Amazon Summer Sale to Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Smartphones
  3. TCL Launches Android TV Models With 30W Audio, 4K Support in India
  4. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro Teased to Sport a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  7. Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Edition Debuts in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  8. Vodafone Rs. 139 Pack Offers 5GB Data, Unlimited Calling for 28 Days
  9. Dell Updates Alienware, G-Series With New Intel CPUs, Nvidia GPUs
  10. Redmi 7 vs Redmi Y3: Price in India, Specifications Compared
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.