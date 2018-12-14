NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Qualcomm Can't Use Apple Switch to Intel as Evidence in US FTC Antitrust Case, Rules Judge

Qualcomm Can't Use Apple Switch to Intel as Evidence in US FTC Antitrust Case, Rules Judge

, 14 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Can't Use Apple Switch to Intel as Evidence in US FTC Antitrust Case, Rules Judge

Highlights

  • Qualcomm's practices were anti-competitive: FTC
  • Regulators could impose fines against Qualcomm if FTC wins the case
  • Regulators in South Korea and elsewhere have imposed fines on Qualcomm

A federal judge on Thursday ruled that evidence provided by chip supplier Qualcomm that major phone makers like Apple have moved to competing suppliers like Intel Corp cannot be used to fight allegations Qualcomm acted to preserve a monopoly on some mobile phone chips.

The Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California alleges that Qualcomm's patent licensing and chip sale practices were anticompetitive and sought to preserve a monopoly on so-called premium LTE modem chips, which help mobile phones connect to wireless data network.

At the hearing in San Jose, California, an attorney for the FTC said there are "still discussions going on" with Qualcomm about settling the case, but a Qualcomm attorney said there was "no news" about the status of the talks. The two sides disclosed they were in talks in October.

The case, which began in 2017, is headed to trial in January, but the cutoff for the two sides to gather evidence ended in March.

Since March, Qualcomm has disclosed that Apple completely stopped using its modems in its newest iPhones and switched to chips from Intel Corp. Qualcomm has also broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for technology for the next generation of mobile data networks, with several phone makers already signing the deals.

Qualcomm argued in court papers that the new market conditions would likely show that it does not have the monopoly on modem chips that the FTC alleges.

But Judge Lucy Koh rejected the request in a pre-trial decision, saying that the case was about Qualcomm's business conduct and not its market power.

"Qualcomm does not argue that any post-discovery evidence shows a change in Qualcomm's own business conduct. All of the proposed evidence relates to alleged shifts in Qualcomm's market power," Koh wrote in her decision.

The decision is the second pre-trial blow Judge Koh has dealt to Qualcomm. Last month, she ruled that Qualcomm must grant patent licenses to its technology to rival chipmakers if they request it.

If the FTC wins its case against Qualcomm, regulators could impose fines and force the company to change some of its business practices around patent licensing, which drive more of the chip supplier's profits than chip sales.

Regulators in South Korea, Taiwan and elsewhere have reached decisions against Qualcomm and imposed billions of dollars in fines.

However, Qualcomm has appealed many of the decisions and settled some of them, for example by agreeing with Taiwanese regulators to invest $700 million in that country's technology sector.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, Apple, FTC
Netflix Indian Original Film ‘Soni’ Gets January Release Date
Qualcomm Can't Use Apple Switch to Intel as Evidence in US FTC Antitrust Case, Rules Judge
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8C
TRENDING
  1. Is ZenFone Max Pro M2 the Ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro Killer?
  2. Yi 4K Action Camera, Yi Action Camera India Price Cut in Flipkart Offer
  3. Amazon’s Apple Fest Sale Continues, Now With Special ICICI Bank Offer
  4. Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: How to Watch From India
  5. Qualcomm Asks Chinese Courts to Ban iPhone XS, iPhone XR Sales
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  7. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  8. BSNL Offers 25 Percent Cashback on Annual, Half-Yearly Broadband Plans
  9. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  10. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.