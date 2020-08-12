Technology News
loading

Qualcomm Antitrust Ruling Reversed by US Appeals Court

The court also vacated an injunction that would have required Qualcomm to change its intellectual property licensing practices.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2020 10:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Qualcomm Antitrust Ruling Reversed by US Appeals Court

Qualcomm shares rose about 4 percent on the news

Highlights
  • Qualcomm was fighting a May 2019 decision
  • Qualcomm praised the decision while the FTC called it "disappointing"
  • The case divided US antitrust regulators

A US appeals court on Tuesday reversed a lower court ruling against chip supplier Qualcomm in an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission.

The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals also vacated an injunction that would have required Qualcomm to change its intellectual property licensing practices.

The decision was a major vindication for the San Diego-based company, the largest supplier of chips for mobile phones and a key generator of wireless communications technology.

Qualcomm was fighting a May 2019 decision by US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. Koh sided with the FTC, writing that Qualcomm's practice of requiring phone makers to sign a patent license agreement before selling them chips “strangled competition” and harmed consumers.

But the appeals court, in a 3-0 ruling written by Circuit Judge Consuelo Callahan, ruled that Qualcomm had no duty to license its patents to rival chip suppliers and that it was not anticompetitive to require phone makers to sign a license agreement.

"Instead, these aspects of Qualcomm's business model are 'chip-supplier neutral' and do not undermine competition in the relevant antitrust markets," Callahan wrote.

Qualcomm praised the decision while the FTC called it "disappointing."

“The Court of Appeals unanimous reversal, entirely vacating the District Court decision, validates our business model and patent licensing program and underscores the tremendous contributions that Qualcomm has made to the industry," Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm's general counsel, said in statement.

The FTC's Bureau of Competition director, Ian Conner, said in a statement, that the agency "will be considering our options."

The case divided US antitrust regulators with the Justice Department intervening to file a brief in support of Qualcomm.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Qualcomm shares rose about 4 percent on the news. The shares have been up from March lows as the company continued to show growth despite a sluggish smart phone market.

Qualcomm had argued that the FTC decision, if allowed to stand, would upend its business model by requiring it for the first time to license its technology to rival chipmakers and rework many of its patent licensing deals with phone makers.

Qualcomm won a pause in enforcement of the decision while its legal appeal played out and voluntarily changed how it structured some of its licensing deals for 5G technology. With the appeals victory and raft of new agreements signed with customers since the case was decided, Qualcomm is largely clear to resume conducting business as it had for decades before the FTC case.

Qualcomm's business model often prompted conflict with phone makers, most notably Apple, which supported the FTC's case and mounted a separate antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm.

The phone makers bristled at Qualcomm's insistence that manufacturers license its broad patent portfolio regardless of whose chips they chose.

Apple settled its case against Qualcomm in 2018 and signed a license deal and chip supply agreement. Other major phone makers such as Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies have also settled disputes with the chip supplier and signed license deals since the FTC case was decided.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qualcomm, FTC, Apple, Huawei, Samsung
Nokia Phone Maker HMD Global Secures $230 Million Investment From Google, Others

Related Stories

Qualcomm Antitrust Ruling Reversed by US Appeals Court
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Latest Mi TV Features a 55-Inch Transparent OLED Panel
  2. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  4. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  5. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  6. Realme C12 Spotted on Geekbench, BIS, May Launch in India Soon
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  8. Amazon Freedom Sale Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Onyx Black Colour Variant
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Places Curbs on Ads by US News Publishers With Political Ties Ahead of Presidential Election
  2. Redmi K30 Ultra With 120Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Turns Android Phones Into Earthquake Detectors
  4. Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition With 55-Inch OLED Panel, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Qualcomm Antitrust Ruling Reversed by US Appeals Court
  6. Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nokia Phone Maker HMD Global Secures $230 Million Investment From Google, Others
  8. Facebook Removed Seven Million Posts in Second Quarter for False Coronavirus Information
  9. Realme C11 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Tim Cook Joins the Billionaire Club as Apple Valuation Touches Historic High
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com