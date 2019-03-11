Technology News
Snapdragon 855, Other Recent High-End Qualcomm SoCs Now Support Up to 192-Megapixel Cameras

11 March 2019
Chipset-making giant Qualcomm has updated its Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 845, Snapdragon 710, Snapdragon 675, and Snapdragon 670 SoC product specification sheets to note that they support single cameras with up to a whopping 192-megapixel resolution. The company has also updated the Snapdragon 660 SoC page to note that its Spectra 160 image signal processor (ISP) supports up to 48-megapixel cameras.

Developers, especially those working on projects like ports of the Google Camera app and tech on non-Pixel devices, are directly interested in detailed ISP specs and this is a welcome change, GSMArena reported late on Sunday. Gadgets 360 was also able to independently verify the updated specifications sheets.

The tweaked specification sheets now separate single and dual camera capabilities better and also list things such as slow-motion recording limits and features like Hybrid Autofocus, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), and Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL).

"Of course, one of the more stand-out details after the switch is the rather striking fact that apparently some recent Qualcomm chipsets support up to a 192-megapixel single camera," the report added.

Those who head to Qualcomm's website would also find more mobile platforms with updated specifications. Here, you can find links to the updated specifications sheets for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 845, Snapdragon 710, Snapdragon 675, Snapdragon 670, and Snapdragon 660 SoCs.

These details will help sate the curiosity of some users as well as provide useful information to Google Camera port developers whose work depends on those details and also clear up how the newly-launched Redmi Note 7 manages to have a 48-megapixel camera sensor despite being paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, said XDA Developers.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

Further reading: Qualcomm, Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 845, Snapdragon 710, Snapdragon 675, Snapdragon 670
