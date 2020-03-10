Technology News
Xiaomi Could Announce Purported Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at March 12 Launch Event

Redmi Note 9 Pro will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 10 March 2020 15:42 IST
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be the highest-end member of the line-up

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be the highest-end member of the line-up

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is tipped to pack quad rear cameras
  • A high refresh rate panel is also rumoured for the phone
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro might draw power from Snapdragon 720G SoC

Redmi Note 9 series is all set to go official in India on March 12. However, Xiaomi's lineup could be a little different this year. While the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro are anticipated to debut later this week, recent teasers from Xiaomi India's top management suggest that there could also be a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max model which might break cover at the same event. As the name suggests, the purported Redmi Note 9 Pro Max would be a top-of-the-line offering with the most powerful hardware of the series. If current interpretations of Xiaomi's teasers so far turn out to be accurate, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max could pack quad rear cameras and the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.

As per reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi might use the #RedmiNote9ProMax hashtag to promote its upcoming phones. Another tipster, Mukul Sharma, has also suggested that a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is indeed in the pipeline and will launch alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Interesting, a 91Mobiles report mentions that Xiaomi won't launch the Redmi Note 9 at its March 12 event, and might unveil it at a later date.

So far, we are yet to come across any credible leaks regarding the design or specifications of the supposed Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Earlier this month, we came across a leak claiming that Xiaomi will use MediaTek's Dimensity 800 SoC for a Redmi Note 9 series phone. The Chinese smartphone maker has also been tipped to use the Snapdragon 720G for the Redmi Note 9 Pro, suggesting that the Dimensity 800 SoC might in fact be planned for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

Moreover, Xiaomi's Global VP Manu Kumar Jain has teased that the March 12 event might be the venue for the launch of three phones, which might be referring to the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. However, this might all just turn out to be speculation at best, so do take these rumours with the proverbial pinch of salt. Xiaomi's official teasers have more or less confirmed that Redmi Note 9 series phones will feature quad rear camera setups and high-refresh-rate displays.

As for the Redmi Note 9 Pro, a US FCC listing suggests that it will feature 30W fast charging support. The phone will reportedly come in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options, and two memory and storage configurations - 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More

