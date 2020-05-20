Technology News
PUBG PC Gets Bots, Ranked Mode, and More With Update 7.2: All You Need to Know

The addition of bots to PUBG PC will help close the widening skill gap among gamers, developers said.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 20 May 2020 20:19 IST
PUBG had introduced the version 7.2 update for trial servers last week

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile has had bots for a while now
  • PUBG is getting a Ranked Mode after its competitors
  • Ranked Mode will let 64 players to battle it out to increase their rank

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) PC has received the latest 7.2 update, which will bring bots to online PC servers, along with a much-awaited Ranked Mode. This is being considered as a big update for the famous battle royale game, as the Ranked Mode has been a much awaited feature, after other similar games like Fortnite and Apex Legends had got it a while back. Bots, on the other hand, have been a controversial topic among PUBG gamers, since veteran player have opposed the addition of bots. There are several other changes that have made it to Update 7.2., most notably Weapons & Armor Balance.

PUBG PC Bots

The developers have said that the addition of bots will help close the widening skill gap, which creates a more and more challenging environment for some players. In a blog post last week, PUBG developers had said that while veterans continue to hone their skills and improve, many newer players are being eliminated early with no kills – and often with no damage dealt.

Bots were initially released for PUBG test servers only. However, after today's update, they will show up for everyone. However the Update 7.2 patch notes clarify bots will only appear in normal games, and will crop up less often as a person's skill increases. The developers had earlier clarified that bots will not appear in the new Ranked mode. More details about how bots will function can be found in the above mentioned patch notes.

 

 

Since veteran PUBG gamers have opposed the addition of bots in the game, a report by Engadget, also shows dozens of commentators on a streamer's live feed calling the update a "joke", and that the move represents "the saddest day for PUBG." However, given the game's vast user base, adding bots to get newer players hooked looks to be the right move for PUBG. Apart from that, the game's mobile version has had bots since early 2018.

PUBG PC Ranked Mode

Coming to the new Ranked Mode, the much-awaited feature allows up to 64 players to battle it out in squad-based combat to try and increase their rank using a new competitive rule set that focuses on loot and pacing. The mode also randomly rotates games between the three maps – Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps. PUBG for console will get the Ranked Mode on May 26, the company also revealed.

 

 

Other Ranked mode features for Season 7 include an overall increase in item loot spawns, no Crossbow spawns, Red zone removal, Motor glider removal, and more. More details are available in the above mentioned patch notes.

Other PUBG PC Update 7.2 changes

As mentioned, PUBG PC Update 7.2 brings numerous other changes apart from just bots and Ranked Mode. The biggest of which, is new Weapon & Armor Balance. Changes here include retuned Assault Rifle and Shotgun weapon types. In terms of Armor, Vests once destroyed will not disappear, and nor will their inventory space. Vests will also continue to provide a small amount of protection even once destroyed.

Notably, a planned Gas Can update has been postponed thanks to an issue found with the features. There are also several UI and UX changes, Sound changes, the unlocking of the 2nd track of Survivor Pass season missions, as well as numerous Skin and Items changes. Finally, there are scores of bug fixes across gameplay, world, and other sections.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG PC, PUBG Update 7.2
Darab Mansoor Ali Darab Mansoor Ali is trying his hand at being a tech journalist. An enthusiastic petrolhead and an advocate of equal rights for all, Darab is also an avid football follower. His expertise in the tech space lies in gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops, speakers, and gaming consoles. Currently working at NDTV Gadgets 360, Darab has reported on technology and automotive both for several platforms previously. More
