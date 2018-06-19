Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will Be Spared From China Tariffs: Report

 
, 19 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will Be Spared From China Tariffs: Report

President Donald Trump told Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook that the US government would not levy tariffs on iPhones assembled in China, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the negotiations.

The newspaper reported that Cook travelled to the White House last month to warn Trump of the potentially adverse effects of Trump's trade policies on Apple in China but did not specify precisely when Trump made the commitment to Cook. Apple and the White House were not immediately available for comment.

A list of tariffs proposed in April largely excluded consumer electronics. But last week, Trump unveiled a revised list that included several categories of chips, raising fears that tariffs could impact the US technology sector.

Trump said he was pushing ahead with hefty tariffs on $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3.41 lakh crores) of Chinese imports on Friday, and the smouldering trade war between the world's two largest economies showed signs of igniting as Beijing immediately vowed to respond in kind. Trump laid out a list of more than 800 strategically important imports from China that would be subject to a 25 percent tariff starting on July 6, including cars, the latest hard-line stance on trade by a US president who has already been wrangling with allies.

China's Commerce Ministry said it would respond with tariffs "of the same scale and strength" and that any previous trade deals with Trump were "invalid." The official Xinhua news agency said China would impose 25 percent tariffs on 659 US products, ranging from soybeans and autos to seafood.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook, China, US, Donald Trump, iPhone
Xiaomi Pulls Mainland China CDR Offering Until After Hong Kong IPO
In Trump Rebuke, US Senate Votes to Reimpose Ban on China's ZTE
Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will Be Spared From China Tariffs: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One Phone Listed Online, Specifications Leaked
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. Oppo Find X Set to Launch Today, Expected to Offer 5x Optical Zoom & More
  4. Android Messages for Web Now Lets Users Send Texts From a PC
  5. Apple Fined Millions by Australian Court Over False iPhone Repair Claims
  6. Airtel Launches Rs. 597 Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Take on Jio
  7. Nokia X6 Global Variants, Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted in Bluetooth Certification
  8. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  9. 2018 iPhone Mockups Leaked, iPhone SE 2 Reportedly Not Coming This Year
  10. Mi Router 4Q With 3 Omni-Directional Antennas, MiNET Button Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.