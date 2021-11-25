Poco X4 and Poxo X4 NFC smartphones are reportedly in the works. The two handsets have been spotted on IMEI database, hinting at a launch in the future. The company recently unveiled the Poco M4 Pro 5G earlier this month and at the time, Poco had confirmed that this would be the last smartphone launch of the year. To recall, the Poco X4 predecessor was unveiled last year in September and a successor is now overdue. The IMEI database listing does suggest that the phones are in development, but there is no clarity on when they will launch.

Xiaomiui spotted the two phones – Poco X4 and Poco X4 NFC – on the IMEI database. The report suggests that model numbers 2201116PG and 2201116PI were spotted on IMEI, with the former set for global markets and the latter for the Indian market. The 2201116PG model number is reported to launch as the Poco X4 NFC, whereas the 2201116PI may launch as the Poco X4 in India. The IMEI certification doesn't reveal much about the two smartphones apart from this.

In addition to the IMEI spotting, the report also adds that the Redmi Note 11 Pro Chinese model will be rebranded as the Poco X4 for the global markets. From the Redmi Note 11 series released in China recently, the Redmi Note 11 was unveiled in the global market as the Poco M4 Pro 5G. It is possible that the company may take the same route for the Poco X4 as well.

There is little that has leaked about the Poco X4 as of now. It is likely to see upgrades in specifications from the predecessor Poco X3 that was launched in September 2020. The Poco X3 featured a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. It has a quad camera setup at the back and packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.