Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM

Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM

Poco X4 5G could be a rebranded variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 February 2022 12:28 IST
Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

Poco X4 5G is listed to have model number Xiaomi 2201116PI

Highlights
  • Poco X4 5G scored 688 points in single-core tests
  • Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is offered in three variants
  • Poco X4 5G was spotted on US FCC website as well

Poco X4 5G Indian variant has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing suggests that the phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone has already been spotted on various other certifications websites. The Poco phone is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which made its global debut last month. It also has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. Poco has already globally released the Chinese variant of Redmi Note 11 as Poco M4 Pro 5G.

A Geekbench listing shows a smartphone with model number Xiaomi 2201116PI. This model number has been associated with the Indian variant of Poco X4 5G. It has scored 688 points in single-core test and 2,052 points in the multi-core test. It gets an octa-core SoC with “veux” codename which is believed to belong to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The alleged Poco phone also gets 6GB of RAM which could mean that there will be at least one variant of the phone with 6GB of RAM.

Poco X4 5G reportedly has multiple variants. A handset bearing the model number 2201116PI was also spotted on the BIS website, there is a global variant with model number Xiaomi 2201116PG, and a phone with Xiaomi 2201116PG model number was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification site.

Additionally, an older report pointed out that Poco X4 5G could be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The phone made its debut in the global market recently with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is offered in three storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X4 5G, Poco X4 5G Specifications, Poco, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Teased Ahead of Launch, Series Pricing Details Tipped
Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Chrome Is Getting a New Logo After Eight Years
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  3. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  4. JioBook With ARM-Based Windows 10 in the Works: Report
  5. India’s 1st Metaverse Wedding Drops NFT Collection Ahead of Virtual Event
  6. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  7. Realme C35 Will Be Launched on February 10: Details Here
  8. Airtel to Spend Rs. 1,17,000 Crore on Subsidiary Businesses Over 5 Years
  9. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  10. Infinix Zero 5G Launch in India Set for February 14, Flipkart Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Can Dying Stars Give Birth to New Planets? Here’s What Scientists Have to Say
  2. A Year After Donald Trump Purge by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, 'Alt-Tech' Offers Far-Right Refuge
  3. Poco X4 5G India Variant’s Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing; May Sport Snapdragon 695, 6GB RAM
  4. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Teased Ahead of Launch, Series Pricing Details Tipped
  5. Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders No Longer Anonymous: All You Need to Know
  6. Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner With Laser Dust Detection, Piezo Sensor Launched in India
  7. US Home to Be Sold in Novel Non-Fungible Token Deal
  8. WhatsApp Testing Global Voice Message Player for Desktop, New Media Visibility Option, Redesigned Caption Menu
  9. Realme C35 Launch Date Set for February 10, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Begins Three-Month Aligning Process, Detects First Photons in Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.