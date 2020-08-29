Technology News
Poco X3 Confirmed to Carry a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, Fast Charging Battery Tech

Poco X3 is likely to use a pixel binning technique.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 August 2020 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Angus Kai Ho Ng

Poco X3 camera interface shows a Pro mode with features to adjust aperture, ISO, and other settings

Highlights
  • Poco X3 was up until now rumoured to have a 64-megapixel camera
  • The smartphone is touted to fully charge in 65 minutes
  • Poco X3 is rumoured to launch on September 8

Poco X3 64-megapixel camera sensor has been confirmed by a company executive on Twitter. The new confirmation about the successor to the Poco X2 comes days after the rumour mill tipped the same primary camera details of the Poco X3. The new Poco phone will debut as the successor to the Poco X2 that the Xiaomi spun-off company launched in India in February. There aren't any details about the exact launch date of the Poco X3. However, considering the series of teasers releasing officially, it is likely to debut sometime in the near future.

Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson at Poco, has posted a tweet that confirms the 64-megapixel primary camera sensor on the Poco X3. The camera sensor is likely to use a pixel binning technique on images of 16-megapixel resolution to provide 64-megapixel results.

The executive posted a couple of images alongside the text confirming the 64-megapixel camera. One of the images provides a quick look at the camera interface of the Poco X3 that has features including a Pro mode with options to adjust aperture, exposure value, ISO sensitivity, and white balance.

Earlier this week, Kai Ho Ng suggested four distinct designs of the Poco X3 camera setup. He asked his Twitter followers to guess which of the given designs would be real. The images showing different camera setup designs highlighted four sensors at the back of the phone.

The Poco X3 recently surfaced on the US FCC website that suggested a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The FCC listing also suggested artificial intelligence (AI) features on the phone to enhance its camera experience.

Alongside giving details about the Poco X3 camera, Kai Ho Ng posted another tweet that compares the fast charging experience on the new smartphone with the Samsung Galaxy A71. That tweet also shows that the new Poco phone takes 65 minutes to 100 percent charge the built-in battery pack.

The FCC listing of the Poco X3 suggested 33W fast charging support. However, the tweet posted by Poco's executive doesn't provide any details about the wattage.

That being said, the Poco X3 is rumoured to launch on September 8. The phone is tipped to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC and come with a 120Hz display.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X3, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
