Poco X3 will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. Launched in India last month, the smartphone is offered in three RAM and storage configurations as well as in two colour options. It features a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology, a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary shooter, and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone packs an HD display with 120Hz refresh rate, and is the successor to the Poco X2 that was launched in February this year.

Poco X3 price, availability

The Poco X3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage model of the phone can be purchased at a price of Rs. 18,499, and the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone is offered in two colour variants – Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. It will be available via Flipkart today from 12pm (noon).

Poco X3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display comes with HDR10 certification and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Poco X3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Poco X3 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.73 lens. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, housed in the hole-punch cut out.

The Poco X3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone has accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensors. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the phone is rated IP53 for water and dust resistance.

