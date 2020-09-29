Technology News
Poco X3 to Go on Its First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications

The phone has a large 6,000mAh battery.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 September 2020 07:20 IST
Poxo X3 is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Poco X3 price starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant
  • It has a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone is available in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey

Poco X3 will be going on its first sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The smartphone, launched in India last week, will be offered in three storage configurations and two colour options. Key features of the Poco X3 include a large 6,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary shooter, and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone is the successor to the Poco X2 that was launched in February this year.

Poco X3 price in India, sale offers

The Poco X3 will be going on sale via Flipkart today from 12pm (noon). It is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage model and at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The top-tier variant, with 8GB + 128GB, is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone will be sold in two colour variants – Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

Sale offers for the phone include a 5 percent discount on ICICI Credit Card EMIs, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,889 per month, and more.

Poco X3 specifications

The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It is backed by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In terms of optics, the Poco X3 has a quad rear camera setup that features a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.73 lens. It also includes a 13-megapixel sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, housed in the hole-punch cutout.

The Poxo X3 is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options for the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is rated IP53 for water and dust resistance. Lastly, the Poco X3 measures 165.3x76.8x9.4mm and weighs 215 grams.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X3

Poco X3

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X3, Poco X3 price in India, Poco X3 specifications
Redmi 9A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications

