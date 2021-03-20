Technology News
Poco X3 Pro Price and Specifications Tipped by Vietnamese Retailer, May Go on Sale from March 26

Poco X3 Pro may carry a starting price tag of around $300 – $322 (roughly Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 23,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 March 2021 18:43 IST
Poco X3 Pro Price and Specifications Tipped by Vietnamese Retailer, May Go on Sale from March 26

Photo Credit: Shopee.vn/ Twitter/ @chunvn8888

Poco X3 Pro may come in at least three distinct colour options

Highlights
  • Poco X3 Pro details were accidentally listed by Shopee.vn
  • The Poco phone may have up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • Poco X3 Pro launch is expected for March 22

Poco X3 Pro price and specifications have surfaced on a Vietnamese retailer site just days ahead of its expected launch. Some renders suggesting the design of the upcoming Poco phone have also surfaced online. Poco is hosting a virtual launch event where Poco X3 Pro is expected to be unveiled. The smartphone, that will be the successor to the Poco X2 Pro, is likely to accompany Poco F3. Poco X3 Pro is also likely to debut in India later this month.

A tipster with username @chunvn8888 tweeted that Vietnamese online retailer Shopee.vn accidentally made the listings of the Poco X3 Pro live. The listings suggested the price and specifications of the upcoming phone.

Poco X3 Pro price (expected)

As per the details provided by the tipster, Poco X3 Pro was listed on the Shopee.vn site with a price tag of VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is, however, expected to be available at around $300 or $322 (roughly Rs. 21,700–23,300). The phone could go on sale in Vietnam from March 26. It is also likely to have at least three distinct colour options.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the listings of Poco X3 Pro mentioned that there would be a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone could also include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, along with 6GB and 8GB RAM along with 128GB as well as 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also appears to have microSD card support for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Poco X3 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors, according to the online listings. It could also feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the connectivity front, Poco X3 Pro appears to offer 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, NFC, and a headphone jack. The listings also suggest a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It could also pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Poco X3 Pro was also reportedly listed with 9.4mm of thickness and 215 grams of weight. It could also run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the reported details. Also, the Shopee.vn links provided by the tipster suggest that the listings were pulled shortly after they were reported online.

That said, the details that appeared on the Vietnamese site were in line with what were reportedly listed by an online European retailer earlier.

Poco X3 Pro is expected to debut on March 22, along with Poco F3. The phone could also make its way to India on March 30.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X3 Pro Price, Poco X3 Pro Specifications, Poco X3 Pro, Poco, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco X3 Pro Price and Specifications Tipped by Vietnamese Retailer, May Go on Sale from March 26
