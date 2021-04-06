Technology News
  Poco X3 Pro to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Poco X3 Pro to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Poco X3 Pro price starts at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 April 2021 10:21 IST
Poco X3 Pro comes in Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Poco X3 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC
  • Poco X3 Pro carries a quad rear camera setup
  • Poco X3 Pro packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W charging

Poco X3 Pro will go on sale in India today, April 6, via Flipkart. The phone was launched in India last week and it will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon). Poco X3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and it packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It has a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Poco X3 Pro will be up for grabs in three colour options — Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue.

Poco X3 Pro price in India, sale offers

The new Poco X3 Pro comes in two storage configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The two variants are priced in India at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. It will go on sale via Flipkart.

Flipkart has listed offers such as 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, exchange discount, and no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 3,167 per month.

Poco X3 Pro specifications

Poco X3 Pro has dual-SIM slots and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) DotDisplay with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Poco X3 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Poco X3 Pro has 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage option as standard that supports expansion (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

The Poco smartphone carries a quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

There is a 5,160mAh battery on Poco X3 Pro that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on Poco X3 Pro.

Comments

Further reading: Poco X3 Pro, Poco X3 Pro price in India, Poco X3 Pro Specifications, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala
