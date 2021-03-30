Technology News
Poco X3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 860 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco X3 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 18,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 March 2021 12:31 IST
Poco X3 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 860 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X3 Pro comes with a 20:9 DotDisplay that has 120Hz dynamic refresh rate

Highlights
  • Poco X3 Pro was launched globally last week
  • The Poco phone comes with up to 25GB of onboard storage
  • Poco X3 Pro will be available for purchase in India from April 6

Poco X3 Pro was launched in India on Tuesday just a week after its global debut. The new Poco phone comes as an upgrade to the standard Poco X3 that debuted in the country September last year. The Poco X3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC that was launched earlier this month as a slightly tweaked version of last year's Snapdragon 855. In addition to the latest Snapdragon chipset, the Poco X3 Pro carries quad rear cameras as well as a 120Hz display. The Poco phone also comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Poco X3 Pro competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy F62, Realme X7, and the Vivo V20 2021.

Poco X3 Pro price in India, launch offer

Poco X3 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 20,999. The phone comes in Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue colour options and will be available for purchase through Flipkart from 12pm (noon), April 6.

Launch offer on the Poco X3 Pro comprises a 10 percent instance discount of worth up to Rs. 1,000 for customers making its purchase via an ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transactions.

The Poco X3 Pro was launched globally last week with a starting price EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,300). It arrived alongside the Poco F3, though there's no official word on the arrival of the latter in the Indian market.

With the launch of the Poco X3 Pro, Poco India has dropped the initial pricing of the Poco X3 to Rs. 14,999 from the existing Rs. 16,999. The new price will come into effect from April 1.

Poco X3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 Pro runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) DotDisplay (company speak for hole-punch display) with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The display also carries 240Hz touch sampling rate and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Poco X3 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco X3 Pro carries the quad rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Poco X3 Pro has 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage option as standard that supports expansion (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with dual speakers that feature HiRes Audio certification. There is also an IP53-certified build that brings splash resistance.

Sensors on the Poco X3 Pro include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, infrared (IR), and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Poco X3 Pro packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging (compatible charger is bundled). Besides, it measures 165.3x76.8x9.4mm and weighs 215 grams.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Poco X3 Pro price in India, Poco X3 Pro specifications, Poco X3 Pro, Poco India, Poco
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T Getting March 2021 Security Patch in India With New OxygenOS Update

