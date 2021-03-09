Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 are expected to launch sometime this month. Both the phones have been spotted on multiple certification sites earlier. As per a tipster, the upcoming Poco F3 has been spotted on SIRIM certification site in Malaysia. Ahead of the rumoured launch, Poco X3 Pro's price, RAM, and storage options and colour variants have also surfaced online. Poco X3 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and pack a 5,200mAh battery.

Tipster Sudhansu Ambhore tweeted the possible pricing information of Poco X3 Pro. The phone is reported to launch globally and may be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the 128GB storage model and EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 256GB storage option. The tipster collaborated with 91Mobiles to report that the phone may come in two storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The tipster also shared that Poco X3 Pro may come in Blue, Black, and Bronze colour options.

Alongside Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 is also rumoured to launch. Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the phone receiving the SIRIM certification in Malaysia. It is listed with the model number M2012K11AG. While the listing doesn't offer any information about the phone, it does hint at its launch in Asian markets as well.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected)

There has been no official announcement from the company regarding the launch of the two phones. Leaked specifications of Poco X3 Pro suggest the inclusion of Snapdragon 860 and a 5,200mAh battery. The phone is tipped to feature a full-HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has been spotted on multiple certification sites as well, and specifications leaked through these sites include dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC. The phone is expected to come with 4G LTE connectivity and not 5G. It is also expected to launch in the Indian market in the future.

Poco F3 specifications (expected)

As for Poco F3, it is reported to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack a 4,520mAh battery. The phone is expected to be a rebranded model of Redmi K40 that was launched in China last month.

