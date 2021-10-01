Poco X3 Pro, Poco M2 Pro, Poco F3 GT, and Poco C31 will be up for grabs at discounted priced during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. There is up to Rs. 2,000 off on phones, with additional bank discounts making the effective price even lower. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins midnight tonight for Plus members and it will open up for everyone from October 3. The sale will continue till October 10 and promises discounts on a large selection of phones.

The company has confirmed that the Poco X3 Pro will be priced starting at Rs. 16,999. It will be listed with a Rs. 2,000 discount at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The original prices of models are Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Additional discount of up to Rs. 2,000 can be availed through bank offers, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs. 14,999.

The newly launched Poco C31 will be available with Rs. 500 discount on both its variants during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale. This means the phone will be up for grabs for Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Poco M2 Pro will get Rs. 2,000 off and will be listed for Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 12,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will carry a price tag of Rs. 14,999. Additional discount of up to Rs. 1,200 can be availed through bank offers going live on Flipkart.

The Poco F3 GT will not see any price cuts but a discount of Rs. 1,500 can be availed via select bank offers. Poco M3 will be up for grabs at a discounted starting price of Rs. 9,499, with additional discounts through bank offers.

Similarly, the Poco M2 Reloaded will get Rs. 1,000 off and start at Rs. 8,999. Buyers can also avail ab additional Rs. 900 off through bank discounts. Lastly, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will not see any price reduction, but the bank discount will be applicable here. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer discounts on smartphones.