Technology News
loading

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale: Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C31, More Phones Get Discounts

Poco X3 Pro will be listed for Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 October 2021 16:26 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale: Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C31, More Phones Get Discounts

Poco will also offer bank discounts on several smartphones on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Poco M2 Pro will also see a Rs. 2,000 off
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin October 2 midnight
  • Poco C31 sees a Rs. 500 price cut

Poco X3 Pro, Poco M2 Pro, Poco F3 GT, and Poco C31 will be up for grabs at discounted priced during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. There is up to Rs. 2,000 off on phones, with additional bank discounts making the effective price even lower. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins midnight tonight for Plus members and it will open up for everyone from October 3. The sale will continue till October 10 and promises discounts on a large selection of phones.

The company has confirmed that the Poco X3 Pro will be priced starting at Rs. 16,999. It will be listed with a Rs. 2,000 discount at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The original prices of models are Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Additional discount of up to Rs. 2,000 can be availed through bank offers, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs. 14,999.

The newly launched Poco C31 will be available with Rs. 500 discount on both its variants during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale. This means the phone will be up for grabs for Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

Poco M2 Pro will get Rs. 2,000 off and will be listed for Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option will be priced at Rs. 12,999 and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will carry a price tag of Rs. 14,999. Additional discount of up to Rs. 1,200 can be availed through bank offers going live on Flipkart.

The Poco F3 GT will not see any price cuts but a discount of Rs. 1,500 can be availed via select bank offers. Poco M3 will be up for grabs at a discounted starting price of Rs. 9,499, with additional discounts through bank offers.

Similarly, the Poco M2 Reloaded will get Rs. 1,000 off and start at Rs. 8,999. Buyers can also avail ab additional Rs. 900 off through bank discounts. Lastly, the Poco M3 Pro 5G will not see any price reduction, but the bank discount will be applicable here. Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer discounts on smartphones.

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance in benchmarks
  • IP53 rating
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Promotional content in MIUI 12
Read detailed Poco X3 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco C31

Poco C31

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Powerful processor
  • Solid battery life
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • A little bulky
  • Weak low-light photo quality
Read detailed Poco M2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Physical gaming triggers
  • 5G-ready SoC
  • 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display
  • 67W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Poco F3 GT review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5065mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco M3

Poco M3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Poco M3 review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Poco M2 Reloaded

Poco M2 Reloaded

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Good battery life
  • Decent app performance
  • Bad
  • Display is not very bright
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Poco M3 Pro 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X3 Pro, Poco C31, Poco M2 Pro, Poco F3 GT, Poco M3, Poco M2 Reloaded, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco, Flipkart, Big Billion Days
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale: Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C31, More Phones Get Discounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme 8s 5G Review: Different or Still the Same?
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Getting New Update in India With Battery Improvement
  8. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  9. No Time to Die Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  10. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale: Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro, C31, More Phones Get Discounts
  2. BlueStacks X Cloud Gaming Service That Lets You Play Free Android Mobile Games on Any Device Launched in India
  3. Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale
  4. Global Crypto Tech Industry to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 With Multifold Growth in India: Nasscom
  5. Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool with HEPA H13 Filtration Launched in India
  6. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Boult Audio AirBass GearPods TWS Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  8. No Time to Die Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Bond Movie Releases in Cinemas
  9. DC Comics Eyes Burgeoning NFT Market, to Launch Its Superheroes as NFTs
  10. Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Laptop With Up to 16GB of RAM Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com