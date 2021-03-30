Technology News
Poco X3 Pro Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco X3 Pro could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and come with up to 8GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 March 2021 11:12 IST
Poco X3 Pro Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Poco X3 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco X3 Pro launched in the European market for EUR 249
  • The phone could be backed by a 5,160mAh battery
  • Poco X3 Pro launched in Europe with a 120Hz refresh rate

Poco X3 Pro will launch in India today, March 30, at 12pm (noon) after debuting in the European market early last week. The phone is the successor to the Poco X3 that launched in September last year. The India variant will likely come with the same specifications as the European variant but there may be some tweaks in the configurations. Poco X3 Pro was launched with a quad rear camera setup, high refresh rate display, a large battery with fast charging support, and liquid cooling technology.

Poco X3 Pro price in India (expected), livestream details

Poco X3 Pro is scheduled to launch in India at 12pm (noon) today through an event that will be live streamed on the company's India YouTube channel. You can watch the livestream below. As of now, the company has not shared any details about the phone but we can get an idea of the pricing from the European launch.

The Poco X3 Pro was launched at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 299 (roughly Rs.25,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is offered in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze colour options in the European market. It should be noted that Indian pricing for smartphones is typically lower than European pricing.

Poco X3 Pro India specifications (expected)

Poco has confirmed some of the specifications of the Poco X3 Pro on its website and the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 860 SoC, have a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, UFS 3.1 storage, a 48-megapixel quad-rear camera setup, and 33W fast charging support.

If the Indian variant of the Poco X3 Pro carries the same specifications as the European variant, we can expect the phone to run on MIUI 12 for Poco based on Android 11. It may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 450nits brightness. It could come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For photos and videos, the Poco X3 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup that may include a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone is expected to carry a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Poco X3 Pro may include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, and a headphone jack. The Indian variant is also expected to come with a 5,160mAh battery with fast charging. Temperatures for the Poco X3 Pro may be kept in check with LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus for better heat dissipation. The phone packs stereo speakers with support for Hi-Res Audio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.




Vineet Washington




