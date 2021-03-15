Poco X3 Pro will be launched in India on March 30, the company teases in a tweet on Monday. The Poco X3 Pro has been in the news for some time now and though the company has not shared any information on the pricing or specifications, there have been several leaks hinting at what to expected from the phone, and the latest teaser appears to promise a budget-friendly device. The Poco X3 Pro is said to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 860 SoC and have a high refresh rate display.

Poco X3 Pro India launch

Poco, through its @IndiaPOCO account shared on Twitter that a ‘Pro' variant of a phone will be unveiled on March 30. While the tweet does not mention the name of the phone, it is believed to be the Poco X3 Pro. The tweet does not share any details on pricing or specifications but said it is “time to break the price-performance (P:P) benchmark.”

Recently, the company shared a cryptic tweet teasing the March 30 launch date for a new Poco phone. Now, it has confirmed the date, though the name of the smartphone has not been shared.

Poco X3 Pro price (expected)

The price and colour options of the Poco X3 Pro recently surfaced online suggesting the phone will be offered in a 6GB + 128GB and a 8GB + 256GB storage option. The base 6GB RAM variant is said to be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 21,600) while the 8GB RAM variant is said to be priced at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The phone may be offered in Black, Blue, and Bronze colour options.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected)

As per previous leaks, the Poco X3 Pro may feature a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and pack a 5,200mAh battery. The Poco X3 Pro is said to support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC and may not have 5G connectivity.

