Poco X3 Pro India Launch Date May Be March 30, Company’s Cryptic Tweet Suggests

Poco X3 Pro has been tipped to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 March 2021 13:14 IST
Poco X3 Pro may be offered in Black, Blue, and Bronze colour options

Highlights
  • Poco X3 Pro launch date may have been teased
  • The phone may be offered in two configurations
  • Poco X3 Pro could be backed by a 5,200mAh battery

Poco X3 Pro may launch in India on March 30, the company has teased through a tweet. Poco shared what seems to be a letter to fans talking about the growth of the company. The post comes with hashtag “#PROformance” indicating the company is teasing the Poco X3 Pro. There are some hints in the letter that point towards the Poco X3 Pro launching in India on March 30, but it should be noted that there is no confirmation for the same.

The tweet by @IndiaPOCO drops some hints that suggest the company is referring to the Poco X3 Pro. It states “Same madness, only more!” and has the hashtag “#PROformance.” The letter addressed to Poco users starts with the origin of the now independent brand. Throughout the text, there are hints like the word “eXpectations” where the ‘X' is bold and capitalised, and so is ‘21' in the word “2021”, and ‘30 M' in “30 Months.”

 

 

Putting all this together, it seems like Poco is hinting at a March 30 launch for the Poco X3 Pro. While the date can't be completely confirmed from this cryptic message, a report from last week mentioned the Poco X3 Pro will launch in India this month. The phone has been in the news for some time now and there have been several leaks and certification website listings hinting at the specifications. Recently, the price, specifications, and colour options of the Poco X3 Pro surfaced online. The phone may be priced at EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 21,600) for the 6GB + 128GB model and EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. There may be Black, Blue, and Bronze colour options.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected)

The Poco X3 Pro could come with a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and pack a 5,200mAh battery. The phone is said to come with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC. The Poco X3 Pro may not have 5G connectivity.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Poco, Poco X3 Pro, Poco X3 Pro specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
