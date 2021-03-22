Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 phones were launched at the company's global launch event on Monday. The Poco X3 Pro is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 4G processor and has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Poco F3, on the other hand, is a rebadge of the Redmi K40 launched in China last month. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. It offers 5G connectivity support. The company has scheduled an India-specific event on March 30, and it is largely anticipated to launch the Poco X3 Pro in the region.

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 price, sale

Poco X3 Pro is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 299 (roughly Rs.25,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone comes in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze colour options. The company has introduced an early bird price of EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,100) for the base model and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the 8GB RAM model. The early bird offer will go on from March 24 to April 1 on official Poco website, eBay, Amazon, AliExpress, Allegro, Shopee, and other online sites. As mentioned, there is an India-specific event scheduled for March 30 and the Poco X3 Pro is largely expected to launch in the market.

The Poco F3, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,400) 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Night Black, Arctic White, and a Deep Ocean Blue colour option. Early bird prices of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the base model and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,100) for the 8GB RAM model have been introduced. This price will be live from March 27 to April 6 on Poco site, AliExpress, Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, and more. Poco will offer free of charge one-time screen replacement for the first six months on both the phones.

Poco X3 Pro specifications

Talking about the technical details, the Poco X3 Pro runs on MIUI 12 for Poco based on Android 11 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ dot display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 450nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a 7mm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The company says the Poco X3 Pro is the first phone to be powered by this processor. It is said to have an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 491,412, performing 52 percent better than the Snapdragon 765G SoC. It packs up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also brings microSD card support for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Poco X3 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel (macro and depth) sensors. The phone also features a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture. Camera features include dual video, video clones, ultra-wide with night mode, and night mode selfie.

There is a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on board the Poco X3 Pro. It is said to charge to 100 percent in as little as 59 minutes. The battery is said to last for up to 11 hours of gaming, 117 hours of music, 18 hours of video playback, and 6.5 hours of 1080p video recording. The phone has dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, and a headphone jack. It integrates LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus for better heat dissipation.

Poco F3 specifications

The Poco F3 runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 for Poco and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, MEMC, Corning Gorilla 5 protection, and 1,300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 3.2GHz Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Poco F3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

There is a triple rear camera setup on the Poco F3 with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2.aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and autofocus. Up front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Camera features include Audio Zoom with the help of a dedicated microphone at the back camera setup.

It packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Poco F3 is said to last for up to 10 hours of gaming, 14 hours of video playback, 23 hours of phone call, and 149 hours of music. It takes as little as 52 minutes to completely charge the phone. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port.

Other features of the Poco F3 include Game Turbo 4.0, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, X-Axis linear motor, dual speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is 7.8mm thin and weighs only 196 grams.

