The online launch event will take place at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST).

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 March 2021 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @chunvn8888

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 are expected to launch in India on March 30

  • Poco X3 Pro may carry an initial price of $300 (roughly Rs. 21,700)
  • Poco F3 is expected to have triple rear cameras, 4,520mAh battery
  • Poco X3 Pro tipped to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 phones are largely expected to launch at the company's global launch event today. The digital event will begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST). The global launch is notably taking place just over a week ahead of an India event scheduled for March 30 where the brand is expected to launch the Poco X3 Pro in the country. Poco F3 is largely rumoured to be a rebadge of the Redmi K40 that was launched in China last month.

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 launch details, livestream, expected price

The global launch event, as mentioned, is all set to begin at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST). The event will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel. At the event, Poco is largely expected to launch two phones – Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3. Details about the two smartphones have leaked regularly in the recent past, and the Poco X3 Pro is expected to be priced at VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 25,200) for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is, however, expected to be available at around $300 or $322 (roughly Rs. 21,700–23,300).

Poco F3, on the other hand, is believed to be a rebadged Redmi K40 that Xiaomi launched in China last month. Redmi K40 prices start at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500) and the Poco F3 should be priced globally around the same range. Poco has scheduled an India-specific event on March 30, and it is largely expected to launch the Poco X3 Pro at that time. A recent leak suggests that the Redmi K40 may launch in India as the Mi 11X in the Indian market.

Poco X3 Pro specifications (expected)

A previous leak suggests Poco X3 Pro may run on Android 11 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It may be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also appears to have microSD card support for storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Poco X3 Pro is reported to come with a quad rear camera setup that may include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone could also feature a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is tipped to pack a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the connectivity front, Poco X3 Pro appears to offer 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, NFC, and a headphone jack. The listings also suggest a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco F3 specifications (expected)

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked renders of the Poco F3, and it looks to be similar to the Redmi K40 from China. The phone has a triple rear camera setup and an Infinity-O display. It is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. If it is indeed a rebadge of the Redmi K40, it could run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 and feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may pack up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Poco F3 should have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Up front, the phone may include a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Poc F3 may pack a 4,520mAh battery with 33W charging support. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and connectivity options may include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X3 Pro, Poco X3 Pro Price, Poco X3 Pro Specifications, Poco F3, Poco F3 Price, Poco F3 Specifications, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Apple, Epic Games CEOs on List of Witnesses in Fortnite Case

