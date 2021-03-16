Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch may be just around the corner as the brand has scheduled a global online event for March 22. Poco has posted the details about the launch event on social media. The global launch is notably taking place just over a week ahead of an India event scheduled for March 30 where the brand is expected to launch the Poco X3 Pro in the country. Both Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 are so far a part of the rumour mill.

The official Poco Global account on Twitter has posted the details about an online launch event where the brand is expected to unveil the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3. The event will be held virtually at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) through Poco's global social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Poco hasn't provided any clear details about the models it plans to launch during the event. But some earlier recent reports suggest that the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 could be the two upcoming phones.

In the series, the Poco X3 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone could also carry an initial price tag of EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the 128GB storage variant. Furthermore, the Poco X3 Pro also recently surfaced on global certification sites, and it is expected to launch in India on March 30.

Unlike the Poco X3 Pro, the Poco F3 could be the company's latest model in its F-series. It is rumoured to be a rebadged Redmi K40 that Xiaomi launched in China last month. You can, therefore, expect the Poco F3 to include Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 4,520mAh battery.

Xiaomi brand Poco started its journey with the Poco F1 in 2018 and expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Poco F2 Pro in May last year.

