Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Launch Expected on March 22 as Company Sends Invitations for Online Event

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Launch Expected on March 22 as Company Sends Invitations for Online Event

The online launch event will take place at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 March 2021 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Launch Expected on March 22 as Company Sends Invitations for Online Event

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco Global

Poco March 22 global event will be held virtually through its social media channels

Highlights
  • Poco Global has shared the launch invite on Twitter
  • Poco X3 Pro is also expected to arrive in India on March 30
  • Poco F3 could be the company’s next flagship phone

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch may be just around the corner as the brand has scheduled a global online event for March 22. Poco has posted the details about the launch event on social media. The global launch is notably taking place just over a week ahead of an India event scheduled for March 30 where the brand is expected to launch the Poco X3 Pro in the country. Both Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 are so far a part of the rumour mill.

The official Poco Global account on Twitter has posted the details about an online launch event where the brand is expected to unveil the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3. The event will be held virtually at 8pm GMT+8 (5:30pm IST) through Poco's global social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Poco hasn't provided any clear details about the models it plans to launch during the event. But some earlier recent reports suggest that the Poco X3 Pro and the Poco F3 could be the two upcoming phones.

In the series, the Poco X3 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone could also carry an initial price tag of EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the 128GB storage variant. Furthermore, the Poco X3 Pro also recently surfaced on global certification sites, and it is expected to launch in India on March 30.

Unlike the Poco X3 Pro, the Poco F3 could be the company's latest model in its F-series. It is rumoured to be a rebadged Redmi K40 that Xiaomi launched in China last month. You can, therefore, expect the Poco F3 to include Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 4,520mAh battery.

Xiaomi brand Poco started its journey with the Poco F1 in 2018 and expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Poco F2 Pro in May last year.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3, Poco Global, Poco, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple AirPods 3 Likely to Launch in Q3 2021: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Launch Expected on March 22 as Company Sends Invitations for Online Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  3. Realme 8 Pro Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Leak Suggests Difference in Specifications
  7. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  8. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  10. Zoom Escaper Lets You Drop Out of Meetings With Sounds of Bad Connection, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G100 Launch Date Tipped for March 25
  2. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in the Works, Launch Later This Year: Report
  3. Realme 8 Pro Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC and 60Hz Display
  4. Huawei Announces Royalty Rates for 5G Phone Technology, Aims to Increase Transparency
  5. Zoom Escaper Can Help You Drop Out of a Meeting With Sound Effects of Bad Connection, Crying Baby, More
  6. Nokia to Cut Up to 10,000 Jobs Over Next Two Years to Trim Costs and Invest in Research
  7. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi K40 Pro+ May Debut in India as Mi 11X Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Could Remain Exclusive to China
  9. Walmart Onn Branded Streaming Stick Running Android TV 10 Spotted via FCC Listing
  10. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched, Priced at Rs. 17,999 Onwards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com