Poco X3 Pro is anticipated to launch globally on March 22 with an online event scheduled by the company. Poco has now released a teaser revealing that the Pro model will have Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The protection essentially makes the screen tougher, with the ability to withstand more weight and survive falls up to a certain limit. While the global launch is set for March 22, the India launch is scheduled for March 30. Alongside the Poco X3 Pro, the company is also expected to launch the Poco F3.

The company took to its India Twitter handle to tease the arrival of Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the Poco X3 Pro. The teaser video shows that the Poco X3 Pro may be able to take up to 28 kg of weight thanks to the new protection. It is also teased to be scratch resistant with device in the video showing no signs of scratches with a 4 Newton Load object. A second teaser shows better AnTuTu benchmark scores than the Poco F1, suggesting improved performance.

The Poco X3 Pro will launch in India on March 30, just days after its global launch scheduled for March 22. A recent leak suggests the phone may come in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The former is reported to be priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,300) and the latter at EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 27,600). Additionally, the phone may come in Frost Blue, Metal Bronze, and Phantom Black colour options. Looking at the European pricing, the Poco X3 Pro may be priced around Rs. 21,000 in India.

As for specifications, the Poco X3 Pro is expected to feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and may be powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC. The phone is tipped to pack a 5,200mAh battery and support 5G. Other tipped specifications on the Poco X3 Pro include support for NFC, 4G LTE, and dual-band Wi-Fi.