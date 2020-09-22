Poco X3 has been launched in India today through a virtual event that was livestreamed on the brand's social media platforms and YouTube. The phone is the successor to the Poco X2 that was launched in February this year. It is a slightly tweaked variant of the Poco X3 NFC that was introduced in the European markets earlier this month. The Indian variant of the Poco X3 comes in three RAM and storage configurations, and two colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart.

Poco X3 price in India, availability

The Poco X3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage model, at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and the top-tier variant with 8GB + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in two colour options - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting September 29, 12pm (noon).

Poco X3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10 certification. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Poco X3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco X3 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.73 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, housed in the hole-punch cut out.

The Poco X3 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Poco X3 is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and the phone is rated IP53for water and dust resistance. Lastly, the Poco X3 measures 165.3x76.8x9.4mm and weighs 215 grams.

