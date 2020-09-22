Technology News
Poco X3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco X3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone is offered in two colour options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 September 2020 12:31 IST
Poco X3 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco X3 has been launched in India starting at Rs. 16,999
  • The phone is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery
  • Poco X3 has a hole-punch design for the selfie camera

Poco X3 has been launched in India today through a virtual event that was livestreamed on the brand's social media platforms and YouTube. The phone is the successor to the Poco X2 that was launched in February this year. It is a slightly tweaked variant of the Poco X3 NFC that was introduced in the European markets earlier this month. The Indian variant of the Poco X3 comes in three RAM and storage configurations, and two colour options. It will go on sale via Flipkart.

Poco X3 price in India, availability

The Poco X3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage model, at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, and the top-tier variant with 8GB + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 19,999. The phone comes in two colour options - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting September 29, 12pm (noon).

Poco X3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10 certification. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Poco X3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Poco X3 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.73 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, housed in the hole-punch cut out.

The Poco X3 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Poco X3 is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and the phone is rated IP53for water and dust resistance. Lastly, the Poco X3 measures 165.3x76.8x9.4mm and weighs 215 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Poco X3, Poco X3 price in India, Poco X3 specifications, Poco
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
