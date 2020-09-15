Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22

Poco X3 will be launched on September 22 in India, and it may be priced at either Rs. 18,999 or Rs. 19,999, a tipster has claimed. The tipster also says that the Indian variant of the smartphone will have a bigger battery as compared to the one that was launched last week in Europe as Poco X3 NFC. A day after the phone's debut, another tipster had claimed that the Indian variant of the handset will come equipped with 8GB of RAM, unlike the European model.

As per the claims by tipster Debayan Roy, the Poco X3 will be launched in India on September 22. Roy claims that the phone will be priced at either Rs. 18,999 or Rs. 19,999 and stresses that there is a better chance that the company will price the handset at Rs. 19,999. In Europe, the Poco X3 NFC was launched last week. It is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant and at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

???? Exclusive ????

Totally ,Totally & Totally CONFIRMED-

#PocoX3 will launch in India ???????? on September 22????



????The Indian ???????? Variant of Poco X3 will have a little bit bigger????



Poco X3 price in ???????? - either Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999

(Rs 19,999 has better chance)



????Feel free to ReTweet pic.twitter.com/WwTnXYFgKW — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) September 14, 2020

Recently, C Manmohan, Poco India General Manager, hinted on Twitter that the phone may be launched for Rs. 20,000 + taxes in India.

Furthermore, Roy claims that the Indian variant will have a slightly bigger battery than the one in the global variant. The Poco X3 NFC global variant packs a 5,160mAh battery.

This development comes a week after another tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that the Poco X3 India model will launch in an 8GB variant as well. Sharma pointed at the alleged Geekbench listing of Xiaomi M2007J20CI that tipster claims to be of the Poco X3.

This particular phone is seen packing an 8GB RAM and Android 10. The listing also shows that the phone is powered by a ‘karna' processor that could be the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC - the same chipset that powers the Poco X3 NFC. It could be possible that the Indian variant could get a different set of specifications.

Poco X3 NFC global variant specifications

The Poco X3 NFC sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The chipset is coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 20-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it features an IP53 rating.

