Poco X3 NFC Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, 64-Megapixel Main Camera and 5,160mAh Battery Confirmed

Poco X3 NFC is teased to sport 120Hz refresh rate.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 September 2020 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: AliExpress

Poco X3 NFC will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC

Highlights
  • Poco X3 NFC will support 33W fast charging
  • The phone will be launched on September 7
  • Poco X3 NFC is teased to offer 240Hz touch latency

Poco X3 NFC is all set to go official on September 7 and the company has now started teasing the specifications of this upcoming phone. The Xiaomi spin-off brand on Wednesday indicated the specifications with three mysterious images on Twitter. Separately, a listing on e-retailer AliExpress has revealed that the Poco X3 NFC will pack a large 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset is also set to feature a 64-megapixel main camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Poco took to Twitter to release three cryptic images revealing key specifications of the Poco X3 NFC. The first image, when decoded, hints that the phone may come with 120Hz refresh rate. The second image hints that there may be 240Hz touch latency on the phone. The third image suggests that there may be two variants in the Poco X3. It is speculated to be a ‘Pro' model that may launch alongside.

Some users on Twitter also suggested that the third image hints that the phone may be priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 16,700).

Chinese e-retailer AliExpress also published a dedicated page teasing few key specifications of the Poco X3. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and come with a 64-megapixel main camera. The handset will also pack a large 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The Poco X3 NFC launch event will take place on September 7 and will be live streamed at 5.30pm IST. Recent tips suggest that the phone may feature a 6.67-inch display. The phone is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup and may come with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Poco X3 is also tipped to carry a hole-punch display and a curved rectangular-shaped quad camera setup. As per other leaks, the phone may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

More details regarding the Poco X3 NFC should be unveiled in the run up to the launch.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

