Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Poco X3 NFC is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB + 64GB model. It features a 120Hz refresh rate display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 September 2020 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Poco Global

Poco X3 NFC comes in two colour options - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey

Highlights
  • Poco X3 NFC has been unveiled
  • It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC
  • Poco X3 NFC is backed by a 5,160mAh battery

Poco X3 NFC has been launched globally as the brand's latest entrant into its X-series of smartphones. It comes with impressive specifications like a quad rear camera setup, a display with slim bezels all around, and an octa-core processor. The Poco X3 comes in two RAM and storage configurations, and two colour options. It is the successor to the Poco X2 that was launched in February this year. The Poco X3 NFC was launched through a virtual event that was streamed on the company's official social media handles.

Poco X3 NFC price, availability

The Poco X3 NFC is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400). The Poco X3 is offered in two colour options namely, Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

The new Poco phone will go on sale starting September 8 with early bird pricing that puts the Poco X3 NFC base variant at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,300) and the top-tier variant at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,700). This offer is valid till September 11. As of now, there is no information on when the phone will make its way to India, or its pricing for the country.

Poco X3 NFC specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 NFC runs on MIUI 12 for Poco based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with DybamicSwtich feature, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 certification. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the newly launched octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU, with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Poco X3 NFC has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.73 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with a 119-degree wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor, housed in the hole-punch cut out.

For storage, the Poco X3 NFC packs up to 128GB onboard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and the phone has an IP53 rating.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Poco X3 NFC

Poco X3 NFC

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: POCO, Poco X3 NFC, Poco X3 NFC price, Poco X3 NFC specifications, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
LG Wing Confirmed as First Product to Be Launched Under Explorer Project
Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6

Related Stories

Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  3. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  4. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  5. iPhone 12 Launch Date May Get Official Later This Week
  6. Poco M2 Will Come With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3, Realme C12, Realme C15 Updates Bring August 2020 Android Security Patch, Fixes, More
  2. Poco X3 NFC With Snapdragon 732G SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dirt 5 Release Date Delayed Again, Now Out November 6
  4. LG Wing Confirmed as First Product to Be Launched Under Explorer Project
  5. Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer to Stop Supporting Adobe Flash Player by End of 2020
  6. Apple May Reveal iPhone 12 Launch Date Later This Week
  7. US Military Sticks With Microsoft for $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Computing Contract Despite Amazon Claims
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
  9. Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  10. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com