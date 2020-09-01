Technology News
loading

Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details

The Poco X3 NFC launch live stream will be available via Poco’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook handles.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 September 2020 11:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco Global

Poco X3 NFC will likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC

Highlights
  • Poco X3 NFC will have a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone may house a 5,160mAh battery
  • Poco X3 NFC may feature a 120Hz display

Poco X3 NFC will be launched at an event on September 7, Poco has revealed on Twitter. The announcement comes a few days after the phone's camera module design was teased and the existence of a 64-megapixel primary camera was confirmed by a company executive on the microblogging platform. This new Poco smartphone is the successor to the Poco X2 that the Xiaomi spun-off brand launched in India in February. The details about the phone are scarce, however, it is believed that the phone will have the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Poco Global officially announced on Twitter that the next smartphone by Poco will be called the Poco X3 NFC and it will be launched at an event on September 2. The live stream will start at 5.30pm IST on the company's official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter handles. In the tweet, Poco said that since Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson at Poco, has already leaked information about the phone, it is making an official announcement on the same.

Poco X3 NFC specifications (expected)

The Poco X3 NFC is reported to feature a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch latency. It is likely to be powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC as the American chipmaker confirmed via press release that the latest chipset will debut in a Poco smartphone. The Poco X3 phone is reported to house a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, the Poco X3 NFC is confirmed to get a quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The Poco X3 NFC will also have a Pro mode with options to adjust aperture, exposure value, ISO sensitivity, and white balance. The information about other camera sensors is not available yet. On the front, the phone might ship with a 20-megapixel shooter.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X3 NFC, Poco X3 NFC Launch, Poco X3 NFC Specifications, POCO, Xiaomi
Amazon Wins US FAA Approval to Deliver Packages by Drone
Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  3. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  4. PUBG Mobile to Get Revamped Erangel Map on September 8, Developers Confirm
  5. Realme 7 Surfaces in Alleged Unboxing Video Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  7. Tenet Full Movie Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  8. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Edict by Boat Affordable Audio Products Launched on Amazon India
  10. LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector With Up to 300 Inches Image Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones to Launch in India on September 18
  2. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  3. Amazon Wins US FAA Approval to Deliver Packages by Drone
  4. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G, Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.6 Update With Bluetooth Connection Stability Issue Fix
  6. Facebook Partners With External Researchers to Study Its Impact During US Election
  7. Zoom Rides Pandemic to Another Quarter of Explosive Growth
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Set for September 10: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Disney+ Hotstar September 2020: IPL, The Simpsons, LeBron James’ Becoming, and More
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale via Amazon, Mi.com Today: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com