Poco X3 India Variant Tipped to Carry 8GB RAM, Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Poco X3 India model has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench with the model number Xiaomi M2007J20CI.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 September 2020 16:20 IST
Poco X3 NFC was launched in Europe with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage

Highlights
  • Poco X3 NFC is priced at EUR 229 for the base 6GB + 64GB model
  • The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC
  • Poco X3 NFC is tipped to come with 8GB RAM in India

Poco X3 NFC debuted globally just a day ago with 120Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone is offered in Europe in 6GB + 64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations. A new leak now suggests that Poco X3 India variant may see an upgraded 8GB RAM option at launch. The phone was also spotted on Geekbench with the 8GB RAM, lending more weight to the claim. As of now, there is no information on when the phone will make its way to India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that the Poco X3 India model will launch in an 8GB variant as well. Sharma points towards a smartphone on Geekbench with the model number Xiaomi M2007J20CI that the tipster claims to be the Poco X3. The phone is listed to pack 8GB RAM and run on Android 10 software. The listing hints at a ‘karna' processor that could likely be the codename for the Snapdragon 732G SoC found on the Poco X3 NFC. It could also be a completely different processor set for the Indian market.

In Europe, the Poco X3 NFC was launched at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant and at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey colours. Apart from the RAM upgrade, the Poco X3 NFC India model could see other differences in specifications as well.

Poco X3 NFC global variant specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 NFC runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the newly launched octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. For storage, the Poco X3 NFC packs up to 128GB UFS 2.1 onboard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the imaging department, the Poco X3 NFC has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor.

The Poco X3 NFC is backed by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and the phone has an IP53 rating.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Poco X3 NFC

Poco X3 NFC

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Poco X3 NFC, Poco X3 NFC Specifications, Poco X3 NFC Price, Poco
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Programme Kicked Off in India

