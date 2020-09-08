Poco X3 NFC debuted globally just a day ago with 120Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone is offered in Europe in 6GB + 64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB storage configurations. A new leak now suggests that Poco X3 India variant may see an upgraded 8GB RAM option at launch. The phone was also spotted on Geekbench with the 8GB RAM, lending more weight to the claim. As of now, there is no information on when the phone will make its way to India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that the Poco X3 India model will launch in an 8GB variant as well. Sharma points towards a smartphone on Geekbench with the model number Xiaomi M2007J20CI that the tipster claims to be the Poco X3. The phone is listed to pack 8GB RAM and run on Android 10 software. The listing hints at a ‘karna' processor that could likely be the codename for the Snapdragon 732G SoC found on the Poco X3 NFC. It could also be a completely different processor set for the Indian market.

In Europe, the Poco X3 NFC was launched at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant and at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It will be offered in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey colours. Apart from the RAM upgrade, the Poco X3 NFC India model could see other differences in specifications as well.

Poco X3 NFC global variant specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X3 NFC runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the newly launched octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. For storage, the Poco X3 NFC packs up to 128GB UFS 2.1 onboard that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the imaging department, the Poco X3 NFC has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel sensor.

The Poco X3 NFC is backed by a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and the phone has an IP53 rating.

