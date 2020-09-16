Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details

Poco X3 will be launching in India on September 22 at 12pm (noon), the brand has revealed on Twitter. The Poco X3 is expected to be a slightly tweaked variant of the Poco X3 NFC that was launched in the European markets last week. While the tweet does not reveal any more details about the phone, the dedicated Flipkart teaser page shows the presence of Snapdragon 732G SoC, just like the Poco X3 NFC. As of now, it is unclear if there will be a launch event for the Poco X3 or just an announcement.

Poco India took to Twitter and shared that the Poco X3 will be arriving in the country on September 22 at 12pm (noon). The 10-second teaser video shared by Poco India shows the front and back of the phone, with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup. Like other Poco phone models, Poco X3 will also be sold via Flipkart.

Poco X3 price in India (expected)

The Poco X3 Indian variant, as mentioned earlier, is expected to be a slightly tweaked version of the Poco X3 NFC that was launched in the European market. While there is no information on the pricing for the Indian variant, the Poco X3 NFC is priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 19,900) for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant and EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant in Europe. It comes in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey colour options.

Notably, a recent report claimed that the Poco X3 will be priced at Rs. 18,999 or Rs. 19,999 in India, presumably for the base variant.

Poco X3 specifications (expected)

The Poco X3 is tipped to come with a bigger battery compared to the Poco X3 NFC. It is also said to come with 8GB of RAM variant that is higher than the two models of the Poco X3 NFC. If the rest of the specifications remain the same, the Poco X3 will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. The phone will come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies, housed in the hole-punch cutout. The phone will support 33W fast charging and have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

