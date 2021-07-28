Poco X3 GT was launched in Malaysia and Vietnam on Wednesday as an upgraded version of the standard Poco X3 from September last year. The phone comes with impressive specifications especially for the price. It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations as well as three colour options. The Poco X3 GT packs a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and comes with a large battery that supports 67W fast charging. As anticipated, the smartphone is a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that was launched in China back in May.

Poco X3 GT price

Poco X3 GT is priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and MYR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model. It is offered in Cloud White, Stargaze Black, and Wave Blue colours. The phone will go on a flash sale on August 3 and August 4 in Malaysia where it will be priced at MYR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,000) and MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,600).

As of now, there is no information on an India release for the Poco X3 GT. In Vietnam, the phone is offered in a single 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at VND 7,990,000 (roughly Rs. 25,800) which will be discounted to VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 22,600) during the flash sale on August 5. As mentioned, Poco X3 GT is the rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that was launched in China back in May.

Poco X3 GT Specifications

Poco X3 GT features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, paired with the Mali-G77 GPU. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Poco X3 GT packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a centrally located hole-punch cutout that houses a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Poco X3 GT include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer, among others. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Poco X3 GT packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.3x75.9x8.9mm and weighs 193 grams. The phone also supports Dolby Atmos with its dual speakers.