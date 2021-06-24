Technology News
Poco X3 GT Reportedly Spotted on Malaysian SIRIM Certification Site, Launch Expected Soon

Poco X3 GT is listed with the model number 21061110AG.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 June 2021 19:01 IST
Poco X3 GT may be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Poco X3 GT may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
  • Poco X3 GT may come with a triple camera setup at the back
  • Poco F3 GT is confirmed to launch in India in Q3 2021

Poco X3 GT smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the Malaysian SIRIM certification site. The listing suggests that the phone may be nearing launch. The POCO X3 GT is rumoured to launch in the Indian market as a rebadged model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G launched in China last month. This comes after the company confirmed the arrival of the Poco F3 GT model, which will launch in India in Q3 this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the same mobile chip present in the Redmi 40 Gaming Edition.

MySmartPrice was the first one to spot the Poco X3 GT on the Malaysian SIRIM certification site. The phone is listed with the model number 21061110AG and, alongside, its marketing name is also published. The same model number was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site a little while earlier. Back then, it was presumed to be the Poco F3 GT, but the SIRIM certification suggests that it will be called Poco X3 GT. The SIRIM site reveals little else apart from the official name of the phone.

Poco X3 GT specifications (expected)

The US FCC listing of model number 21061110AG suggested that the phone will come with Wi-Fi 6 support, run on MIUI 12, and come with Bluetooth and NFC capabilities. If the Poco X3 GT is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, then the phone should be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and come with support for 67W fast charging.

Poco X3 GT is also likely to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and have a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary camera, a secondary 8-megapixel camera, and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a tiny hole-punch cutout. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Separately, the Poco F3 GT, which has been confirmed to launch in India in Q3, was spotted on TUV Rheinland site recently.

Poco X3 GT

Poco X3 GT

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1100
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
