Poco X3 GT will launch in Malaysia on July 28, the company has confirmed via various social media posts. The phone is likely to be a Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G rebrand that debuted in May in China. Poco X3 GT teasers have also started to roll out and the initial ones confirm phone launch detail timings, while the more recent ones confirm key specifications. Renders of the Poco X3 GT have also leaked online, reiterating the same design language as the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

The company has taken to its official Poco Malaysia page to announce that the Poco X3 GT will launch in Malaysia on July 28. The launch event will take place at 8pm GMT+8 (5.30pm IST). Subsequently, Poco Malaysia released two other posters that confirm that the Poco X3 GT will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and support 67W Turbo Charging.

Separately, renders of Poco X3 GT have also leaked via 91Mobiles and it shows that the phone has a hole-punch display with the cut out placed in the top centre. There's a slight chin at the bottom and a rectangular-shaped camera module at the back. The module houses three sensors in one line and the flash sits alongside. The renders suggest that the main camera will have a 64-megapixel lens.

As for colours, the Poco X3 GT is reported to come in Black, Blue, and White colour options. The Blue and White are seen to come with a textured finish, while the Black option has a more glossy hue. The phone is seen to have volume rockers and power buttons on the right spine. The leak suggests that the Poco X3 GT is identical to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

If the rumours are true, then the Poco X3 GT should have identical specifications as the Chinese model. It will likely feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

