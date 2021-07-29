Technology News
Poco X3 GT to Not Launch in India, Director Anuj Sharma Confirms

Poco doesn’t want to add any confusion for their customers and, therefore, is not going to launch the Poco X3 GT in the Indian market.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 July 2021 11:50 IST
Poco X3 GT packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapipxel main sensor

  • Poco F3 GT was launched in India recently
  • Poco X3 GT is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
  • Director Anuj Sharma says Poco X3 GT not part of future plans

Poco X3 GT will not launch in the Indian market, Poco India Director Anuj Sharma has confirmed. Sharma took to Twitter to explain that while the company has big plans for the country in the future, Poco X3 GT is not a part of them. The Poco X3 GT, launched in Malaysia and Vietnam recently, is a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that was launched in China in May. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and has a triple rear camera setup.

Sharma took to Twitter to announce that the Poco X3 GT will not launch in India and explained why that is so. He said that the Poco F3 GT and Poco X3 Pro phones sit fresh in its portfolio already. The team at Poco doesn't want to add any confusion in the portfolio for their customers and, therefore, is going to avoid launching the Poco X3 GT in the Indian market.

Poco X3 GT price, specifications

Poco X3 GT specifications include a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC. For photos and videos, the Poco X3 GT packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, there is a centrally located hole-punch cutout that houses a 16-megapixel. Connectivity options on the Poco X3 GT include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Poco X3 GT packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Poco X3 GT is priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and MYR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model. It is offered in Cloud White, Stargaze Black, and Wave Blue colours.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala
