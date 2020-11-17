Poco X3 users can now record calls on their smartphones. Poco announced on Twitter that the much-awaited call-recording feature has been enabled on Poco X3. The smartphone was launched in India in September and is available in three RAM and storage configurations. It is available in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey colour variants. The Poco smartphone is a successor to Poco X2 that was launched in February this year.

As announced by the Xiaomi sub-brand on Twitter, Poco X3 users can now make use of the call-recording feature. Poco X3 had a virtual launch and went on sale In India on September 29.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi phones have reportedly been facing an issue that puts their phones into a bootloop, making them restart again and again. Poco X3 is reportedly one of the affected phones, besides Mi 10, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and more.

The problem emerged after the phones receive an error that reads, “Find Device closed unexpectedly.” Xiaomi noted that the issue emerged due to certain lines of code misbehaving during an app update. Phones running MIUI 12.05 Global Stable ROM seem to have primarily impacted due to the issue. Some users also reportedly lost their data as they had to reset their phones.

Poco X3 specifications

Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, Poco X3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also has a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For video calls and selfies, Poco X3 has a 20-megapixel snapper at the front.

Poco X3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is rated IP53 for water and dust resistance. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

