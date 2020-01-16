Poco, the smartphone brand that Xiaomi launched in August 2018, so far has just the Poco F1 as the sole offering. However, it is long anticipated to bring the successor to the Poco F1 that it may call the Poco F2. But in the meantime, a listing on the benchmark platform Geekbench has surfaced that suggests the development of the Poco X2. The benchmark listing also hints that the purported Poco X2 would run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Last month, Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse hinted that the successor to the Poco F1 would launch sometime in 2020.

The Geekbench listing suggests the existence of the Poco X2 alongside mentioning some of its key specifications. It highlights Android 10 on the new smartphone alongside a new Qualcomm processing chip that is codenamed “phoenixin”. This could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, which we saw on the Redmi K30 last month.

Aside from the Qualcomm chip, the purported Poco X2 appears to have 8GB of RAM. The benchmark listing also shows that the phone has received a single-core score of 547 and a multi-core score of 1,767. Furthermore, the listing shows an upload date of January 14.

Xiaomi hasn't confirmed any details around the Poco X2. However, considering the specifications appeared on the Geekbench listing, the phone might just be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 that is initially available in both 4G and 5G variants in China.

A representative from Xiaomi wasn't immediately available to respond to Gadgets 360's request for comment.

Earlier this week, a trademark filing of the Poco F2 reportedly surfaced to suggest the development of the Poco F1 successor. Some previous reports, however, claimed that Xiaomi was doing away with the Poco sub-brand altogether.