Poco X2 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications

Poco X2 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 25 February 2020 06:30 IST
Poco X2 will be offered in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colours

Highlights
  • Poco X2 to go on sale via Flipkart today
  • The phone will come in three colour options
  • The base variant will cost Rs. 15,999

Poco X2 is all set to go on sale again today at 12pm, marking the third time the smartphone will be up for grabs in the India. The smartphone that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, will be exclusively available on e-retail website, Flipkart. In our review, we noted that the Xiaomi spin-off Poco's X2 smartphone is best suited for gaming due to the phone's 6.67-inch full-HD+ RealityFlow 120Hz Display and 3D curved back design that is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

Moreover, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main snapper. Here's all you need to know about the Poco X2's pricing in India, sale offers, specifications, and more.


Poco X2 Price in India, launch offers

Poco X2 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. Its 6GB + 128GB storage option will be available at Rs. 16,999 while the top variant of the smartphone 8GB + 256GB storage will come with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The smartphone will be offered in three colour options namely Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

During today's sale, customers can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 instant while choosing an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions. Customers with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card can avail an extra 5 percent discount.


Poco X2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco X2 runs Android 10 and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone also has a dual front camera setup for selfies having a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Apart from that, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging that is said to provide 100 percent charge in 68 minutes. The 27W charger comes bundled with the device.

Poco X2 also comes with USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has an IR blaster. The Poco recently confirmed that Poco X2 will get the latest Android 11 update.

Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
