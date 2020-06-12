Technology News
Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Other Phones That Received a Price Hike in Last 1 Month

Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Redmi Note 8 amongst other models have received a Rs. 500 price hike in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 June 2020 19:13 IST
Poco X2 price in India has been increased from Rs. 16,999 to Rs. 17,499

Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual, and Realme C3 are the six smartphones that have received a price hike in the last one month. In some cases, smartphone makers have confirmed that the increase happened mainly due to supply constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It is, however, important to point out that the recent increases shortly after phone companies raised their prices due to an increase in GST that came into effect in April this year.

Poco X2

The Poco X2 price hike took place just last week. The phone that was earlier available with a starting price of Rs. 16,999 received a revised price tag of Rs. 17,499 for the base, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model also got an increased price of Rs. 18,499, up from 17,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, however, didn't receive any changes and is still available at Rs. 20,999.

Samsung Galaxy M21

Similar to the Poco X2, the Samsung Galaxy M21 received a price hike of Rs. 500 across all variants, as shown from the updated pricing on the Samsung India eStore. The phone was launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration that was recently updated to Rs. 13,999. An identical price hike was implemented for the 6GB + 128GB model that is available at Rs. 15,999, up from the original Rs. 15,499.

Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi also revised the price of the Redmi Note 8 from Rs. 11,499 to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and from Rs. 13,999 to Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The phone notably received a total price hike of up to Rs. 2,000 from its original starting price of Rs. 9,999.

Redmi 8

Alongside the Redmi Note 8, Xiaomi increased the price of the Redmi 8 from Rs. 9,299 to Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone was launched in October last year with a starting price of Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB option, though the company silently discontinued the base variant.

Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual also saw a price hike for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant that is available at Rs. 7,499, up from Rs. 7,299. However, there isn't any change for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model of the Redmi 8A Dual that is still available at Rs. 7,999. Xiaomi also earlier today introduced its 64GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 8,999. If we go by the records, the Redmi 8A Dual received a total price hike of Rs. 1,000 since its launch in February.

Realme C3

The last major price hike that came into force in the last one month is of the Realme C3 that is available at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. This shows an increase from the earlier pricing of Rs. 7,499. The phone was notably launched at Rs. 6,999, though it received a Rs. 500 revision due to the GST hike in April.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2 price in India, Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India, Samsung Galaxy M21, Redmi Note 8 price in India, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual, Realme C3, Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
