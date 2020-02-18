Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12pm Noon via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12pm Noon via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

Poco X2 features a quad rear camera setup and dual front cameras.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 18 February 2020 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12pm Noon via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

Poco X2 comes in a trio of colour options and an equal number of configurations

Highlights
  • Poco X2 features a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging
  • It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
  • Poco X2 employs the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 camera sensor

Poco X2 is all set to go sale again later today in India, marking the second time the phone will be up for grabs in the country. Poco X2 packs quite a punch for its asking price and proved to be quite a capable performer in our review as well. The Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and flaunts a dual hole-punch display. It packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main snapper. Here's everything you need to know about the Poco X2's pricing in India, sale offers, availability details, specifications, and more.

Poco X2 price in India, offers    

The Poco X2 starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option in India, while the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will set buyers back by Rs. 16,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options. The sale of Poco X2 will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart. Talking about offers, buyers can avail an instant discount worth Rs. 1,000 for purchases made using an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.

 

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 runs Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin. It comes equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a dual hole-punch design. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Poco X2's quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.89 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro shooter sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel main camera assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor to handle selfies and video calls.

The Poco offering features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Poco X2 include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco X2

Poco X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Strong specifications at attractive prices
  • Good overall performance and battery life
  • Still photos in the daytime look very good
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Ads and bloatware in the UI
  • Poor low-light video quality
Read detailed Poco X2 review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X2, Poco X2 price in India, Poco X2 specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Galaxy A31’s Alleged 5,000mAh Battery Pictured, Could Launch Soon
iQoo 3 Promo Page Goes Live on Flipkart Ahead of February 25 Launch in India

Related Stories

Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12pm Noon via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications, Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker With 20-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Itel Vision 1 With Dual Rear Cameras, HD+ Display Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31’s Alleged 5,000mAh Battery Live Photo Leaks
  6. iQoo 3 Promo Page Goes Live on Flipkart Prior to February 25 Launch
  7. 2,000 Free iPhones Given to Passengers Aboard Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship
  8. Poco X2 Goes on Sale Today in India via Flipkart at 12 Noon
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  10. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X2 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12pm Noon via Flipkart: Check Price, Specifications, Offers
  2. Redmi 8A Dual to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Has a Fragile Glass Display Covered by Plastic, Teardown Shows; Replacement Cost Revealed
  4. iQoo 3 Promo Page Goes Live on Flipkart Ahead of February 25 Launch in India
  5. NASA Eyes New Missions for Venus, Moons of Jupiter, Neptune
  6. Facebook's Zuckerberg: Treat Us Like Something Between a Telco and a Newspaper
  7. Samsung Galaxy A31’s Alleged 5,000mAh Battery Pictured, Could Launch Soon
  8. Coronavirus: Intel Labs Day Postponed Over Virus Outbreak Fears
  9. NASA's Key Science Investigations, Cargo Headed to ISS Aboard Cygnus Craft
  10. Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With News Media
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.