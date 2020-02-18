Poco X2 is all set to go sale again later today in India, marking the second time the phone will be up for grabs in the country. Poco X2 packs quite a punch for its asking price and proved to be quite a capable performer in our review as well. The Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and flaunts a dual hole-punch display. It packs a quad rear camera setup that is highlighted by a 64-megapixel main snapper. Here's everything you need to know about the Poco X2's pricing in India, sale offers, availability details, specifications, and more.

Poco X2 price in India, offers

The Poco X2 starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option in India, while the phone's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will set buyers back by Rs. 16,999. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. It comes in Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red colour options. The sale of Poco X2 will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart. Talking about offers, buyers can avail an instant discount worth Rs. 1,000 for purchases made using an ICICI Bank card or EMI transactions.

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 runs Android 10 with the MIUI 11 skin. It comes equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a dual hole-punch design. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Poco X2's quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel main snapper with an f/1.89 lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro shooter sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel main camera assisted by a 2-megapixel depth sensor to handle selfies and video calls.

The Poco offering features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging. Connectivity options on the Poco X2 include a 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.